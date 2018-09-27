Voting registration’s importance at SBU

While students at Bonaventure may be voting back home, not many have been voting in the general election in Cattaraugus County within the past few years, according to Chris Stanley, theology professor and the College Democrats advisor.

On Nov. 6, citizens across the state will be rushing toward the polls for this year’s primary elections. Bonaventure students may be voting using absentee ballots for home elections, but very few students vote in the Allegany elections, even though it is easy to change voting to Cattaraugus County.

“Right now, there aren’t a lot of students on the list, probably not more than 30 or 40 students listed on the county registration list,” Stanley said. “And I know there were more in the past.”

Stanley went on to say that college students have the ability to sway elections. If Bonaventure students all registered to vote in the Village of Allegany, the students would be able to change local regulations and policies by electing leadership that reflect students’ beliefs, according to Stanley.

Along with voting, college students have been less involved in politics in recent years, whether it be through different institutional clubs or helping candidates run campaigns.

“The college years are when we establish a lot of habits that are going to carry through the rest of our lives,” Stanley said. “So, starting to vote while in college when you are more attuned to national issues through classes and stuff like that is an important way to start a pattern of engaged citizenship.”

“It’s a rite of passage. When we are young, we focus on our own personal needs, interests and goals,” Dr. Bart Lambert, associate professor of political science, said. “In order to become mature adults, we have to start thinking beyond our own personal concerns and more about what is in the broader public interest.”

“It sounds cliché, but freedom isn’t free, and in a republic, it’s the duty of citizens to involve themselves in the process,” Alan Riddle, the College Republicans advisor, said. “Plus, if you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain about politics. In most cases, those creating and voting on policy aren’t going to feel a direct impact like a current or future student may.”

An easy way to get involved with politics on campus would be to join a club – whether it be an institutional political organization, such as College Democrats or College Republicans, or a non-institutional political organization, such as the Black Student Union or Spectrum.

On campus, there will be a voter registration drive next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Chris Brown and Stanley will also drive a van to polls on the day of election to ensure all students that want to vote can.

Students can register to vote for the first time or in this district through a registration form, but it has to be printed, signed and mailed by Oct. 12. To change districts to Cattaraugus County, one has to fill out the new voter form; there is no need to contact people back home.

College Democrats is also partnering with Tracy Mitrano’s congressional campaign to help try to get more college voters.

“Find a candidate or an issue that you believe in and volunteer,” Riddle said. “Campaigns are always looking for volunteers to help with events, mailings, door to door canvassing or phone banks. Any campaign needs a strong grassroots organization to succeed.”

Anyone interested in helping out any events can email Ian Coyne at coyneig16@bonaventure.edu.

By Natalie Forster, Features Editor

forstena17@bonaventure.edu