Vests to come back in style this fall

Vests have always been a staple in fall wardrobes, as great layering pieces and a perfect light “jacket” for cooler days.

Many stores have hopped on the vest bandwagon, and you can find them at a range of prices. The most well-known vests are from J-Crew. They have been killing the vest game for years. J-Crew has inspired other stores, too.

If you are looking to splurge on a vest that will last for many seasons, J-Crew vests are the way to go. They have a good range of colors and sizes, such as navy, black, maroon, cream and dark green. Sizes range from XX-small to 3X. If you are looking to buy one right now, they are on sale.

Old Navy is another store that started coming out with their own styles of vests. If you are looking for a more affordable vest, Old Navy is the best place to look. They offer similar colors to J-Crew and then some. Old Navy offers a puffer vest with fleece lining, which is great for the very chilly days when you need a little extra warmth.

There are many versatile ways you can style vests, and styling can be easy depending on the style you are going for, which can be layering over a flannel with jeans or leggings. This is the most versatile way. You can never go wrong with this look, and it is a great way to spice up a normal school day outfit.

A flannel and vest can be dressed up or down with accessories. If you want a casual look for class, pair the top half with either jeans or leggings. Finish it off with slip-on sneakers, rain boots, mules or flat booties. If you need to dress up the outfit, layer a chunky necklace under the collar of the flannel and switch the shoes to booties with a heel, riding boots or over-the-knee boots.

Another way to style vests is to pair them with a sweater or sweatshirt. Sweaters are great pieces to layer under vests because they can be effortless while still looking put together. Throwing on a blanket scarf or necklace can change up your look. Sweatshirts are a very casual option if you are running late to class or going for the athleisure look. Pairing a vest with a baseball hat and sneakers is a great way to achieve that look.

Try throwing on a vest with your everyday outfits for the ultimate cozy fall look.

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

cosentjr15@bonaventure.edu