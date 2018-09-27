Should we be celebrating Tiger Woods?

Pro athletes’ crimes are forgotten upon rediscovering success

The roar of the crowd on East Lake Golf Club’s 18th hole on Sunday afternoon signaled the return of a legend to the sport of golf. Tiger Woods finished his final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, winning his first PGA tour event since 2013.

Woods’ win has been followed by praise and excitement from the public. Professional golfer Michelle Wie tweeted, “This is absolutely incredible!! Major Goosebumps” along with other celebrities, such as NBA player Stephen Curry and President Donald Trump tweeting in excitement following Woods’ victory.

Woods’ return to golf and excitement of the golfing community is masking a real issue being hidden by sports. Sports fans cheer on successful athletes such as Woods, no matter the events of the past.

Woods has not exactly lived his entire life as the perfect citizen. While married to his former wife Elin Nordegren, it has been estimated that Woods cheated on Nordegren with 120 separate women over the span of their five-year marriage. This includes a one-night stand with his neighbor’s 21-year-old daughter who he allegedly “took advantage of.” Woods and Nordegren got a divorce in 2010, and in May 2017, Woods was charged with driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.

Despite all of the cheating and arrests, Woods continues to be cheered on as if nothing occurred and he never cheated or hurt anyone.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Junior Seau was quoted saying, “I want my kids to be Tiger Woods” and former professional soccer player Mark Lawrenson said, “As a modern-day role model, I’d have to go for Tiger Woods.”

People speak about and cheer Woods on as though they don’t know his past, and they ought to find out something about it.

This flaw in sports not only surrounds the support of Woods. Kobe Bryant was charged with sexual assault in July 2003 when a complaint was filed by a 19-year-old hotel employee. The case was eventually dropped and settled with a small fee out-of-court, despite Bryant admitting “no guilt on his part.” The average sexual assault case in the third-degree results in nine months in prison, however Bryant was let off with nothing but a cash settlement. Bryant is now known for being “a model of what a young player should aspire to be,” said former NBA head coach Larry Brown.

You might say I am going after every little mistake a professional athlete makes. However, if you commit a crime and return to your sport and lack success, no one forgets your crimes. Ray Rice punched his then-fiancée in an elevator at the Atlantic City casino, knocking her unconscious. Rice was charged with third degree domestic assault and, despite attempts, never made it back to the NFL because of his lack of ability to return to football shape.

Rice never had the success of players such as Woods and Bryant on their returns to sport following arrests. This has resulted in Rice being ridiculed by the public and the NFL. NFL player Terrence Knighton said, “That man should be thrown out of the NFL and thrown into jail” and politician Marco Rubio said, “Ray Rice should be banned by NFL for life and charged with battery by authorities.”

Sports are a place for role models and heroes, where fans can be inspired and cheer in delight of their favorite players’ successes. Yet they cheer for their favorites no matter what happens off the field as long as there is success on it.

