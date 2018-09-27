Phi Eta Sigma inducts new members at ceremony

In the St. Bonaventure University mission statement, it is said that Bona’s is “dedicated to educational excellence in the Franciscan tradition.” In accordance with these values, Bona’s recognized students who have exhibited academic excellence.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, 74 new students took the pledge to be a part of Phi Eta Sigma, the oldest and largest freshman honor society. This historic organization originated in 1923 and a Bonaventure chapter that has been in existence since 1999.

“I felt honored, to be honest,” said Taylor Elliott, a sophomore international studies and political science double major, who was inducted into the society. “I worked really hard to get above a 3.5 [GPA]. It’s cool that they would recognize my hard work.”

Dr. Josiah “Bart” Lambert, the political science department chair, is the chapter advisor of Phi Eta Sigma and played a primary role in organizing the induction ceremony.

“We start in May or June and we obtain a list of students who have completed their first year who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above,” Lambert said. “They are contacted and invited to join.”

The induction ceremony took place in the University Chapel and consisted of awarding the certificates and tradition, such as inductees signing their name in a book that contained the signatures of all of the previous and current members of Phi Eta Sigma.

Colleen Corrado, a senior biology major, is the current president of Phi Eta Sigma. As president, she is responsible for leading the induction ceremony and assisting with any other events that Phi Eta Sigma holds throughout the year.

“The induction ceremony is a traditional procedure that has been conserved over the past several decades. During the ceremony, the attributes that are important to the society are discussed,” said Corrado. “Each member of the executive board explains a different attribute, while the president is responsible for conducting the ceremony and inducting the new members.”

“I think [the induction ceremony] was really good. It got straight to the point, which was really nice, considering that a lot of these ceremonies drag on,” said Elliott. “This one didn’t, which I respected a lot.”

Lambert said overseeing the ceremony was nothing exciting, but rather involved a lot of details.

“I have to find volunteers to help me. In planning, I have to set up the catering and I have to invite the president, the provost, the vice president and University Ministries. I have to select the menu,” Lambert said. “We have a dry run on Friday and then everyone comes in on Saturday and we hold the ceremony.”

University President Dr. Dennis DePerro received an honorary membership into the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society during the ceremony.

“Inducting Dr. Dennis DePerro as an honorary member to Phi Eta Sigma was truly moving,” said Corrado. “It was a great opportunity to award the University President with membership into such a prestigious organization.”

Lambert said the society has presented past presidents with honorary memberships as well.

Elliott said she was looking forward to being involved in the society.

“I think it’s really cool, because you get a membership for life and it’s like you’re a part of a society,” said Elliott.

Corrado ended with her feelings on the new inductees.

“I am confident that the new inductees will exemplify the core qualities of the society and be successful in their academic, social and personal careers at St. Bonaventure,” said Corrado.

By Landon Allison, Staff Writer

