Can Harbaugh finally succeed at Michigan?

I am an avid fan of Michigan football. I am the guy who wears Michigan gear at least three times a week. But let’s get to the point. Will Jim Harbaugh, in his fourth season as head coach, get Michigan over the hump this season?

Michigan hasn’t been the powerhouse that everyone thought they would return to after hiring Harbaugh back in 2015. The former Michigan quarterback returned to his alma mater to win the big games and championships that have long been absent at Michigan. Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2004, and hasn’t won a National Championship since 1997.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan is 0-3 against its biggest rival, The Ohio State University, 1-2 against Michigan State, 1-2 in bowl games and just lost its season opener against rival Notre Dame a few weeks ago. They can’t seem to get that signature win. The results have been very disappointing for Harbaugh, but I truly think that this year could still be the year for Michigan.

Michigan’s stout, athletic defense is the biggest reason why I believe they will return to national prominence. Michigan’s defense is lead by one of the best defensive minds in college football, Don Brown. Over the course of Harbaugh’s first three years at Michigan, the defense has been solid. And that is no different this year. The unit is fast, aggressive, hostile and smart. They wreak havoc for any opposing offensive line, get to the quarterback consistently, storm to the ball and force turnovers.

The athletic defense is highlighted by what I call “the three monsters,” linebacker Devin Bush, defensive tackle Rashan Gary and defensive end Chase Winovich. These three guys have the ability to make game-changing plays and have been staples on the Michigan defense over the last two seasons. Their experience and leadership will be huge for this defense and team throughout the course of the season.

While Michigan has had mediocre quarterback play over the course of Harbaugh’s first three seasons, this year is different. This team has a quarterback. The junior transfer from Ole Miss, Shea Patterson, adds a dynamic and athletic play-making ability that Michigan has not seen in quite some time. Patterson has thrown for 3,848 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions over the course of his collegiate career. So far this year at Michigan, he’s completed 70 percent of his passes, thrown for 709 yards and has seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Patterson can also do damage on the ground, and is elusive in the pocket.

Harbaugh finally has a quarterback who is championship caliber, and can downright play at a high level, week in and week out. Patterson is a pro-style quarterback that understands the offense and what Michigan wants to do. He has shown off his potential early on this year, but the ceiling is so obviously higher for him. And not to mention, the connection he has developed with sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been pleasant to watch. Patteson has connected with Peoples-Jones 15 times and four of those were touchdowns.

For once, Michigan has a guy that seems calm and knows how to handle the big moments, and that will only pay off as they get deeper into conference play. Michigan has been unable to beat most of their top competition over the last few seasons because of lackluster quarterback play, but I think that the narrative is destined to change with Patterson. A dynamic, game breaking leader has finally come to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Despite the numbing, “same old Michigan” start after the crushing loss to Notre Dame, this team is starting to resemble what we all thought a Harbaugh team would look like. While critics were harsh on Harbaugh after the season opener, the team has dominated opponents in every facet of the game since. The defense has given up only 43 points, forcing four turnovers and sacked the quarterback eight times. The offense has scored 163 points, rushed for 790 yards and passed for 586 yards. This team is ascending in every direction.

So what’s the path to prominence for this Michigan team? Well, just keep playing consistent football. Michigan has a number of big opportunities to erase the disappointment that has come with the Harbaugh era so far. Two huge home games against top 15 opponents in Wisconsin and Penn State, and two daunting road tests against two rivals that have been Michigan’s Achilles heel for a while: Michigan State and Ohio State.

While the last three dominating victories for Michigan have been against weaker competition, Michigan has shown that they are a complete team. In fact, this is the best Michigan has ever looked with Harbaugh at the helm.

There are some tough tests ahead for big blue, but from what I have seen since the disappointing start is encouraging. This team got up off the mat and has silenced the doubters. Will this be the year for Michigan that I have long waited for? Time will tell, but I would be lying to you if I wasn’t feeling excited about what’s to come. This is Harbaugh’s best chance to erase the heartache and disappointment the program has endured for too long. The ball is in his court.

By Mike Hogan, Sports Assignment Editor

