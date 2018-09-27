Bonaventure to host WNY Girls in Sports event

St. Bonaventure to partner with Girl Scouts, United Way for the day

The first annual Western New York Girls in Sports Day will be kicking off this Sunday at the Marra Athletics Complex at St. Bonaventure University.

Sponsored by United Way of Cattaraugus County, a non-profit organization, the program is for girls ages nine through 12.

“The Wilson Foundation, started by Ralph and Mary Wilson, who owned the Buffalo Bills, have $15 million to use specifically in western New York. Mary used to be a physical education teacher,” said Paula Scraba, O.S.F., associate professor of education. “She feels that there is a need for girls ages nine through 12 to develop good, healthy and active lifestyles and for programs to be geared toward that age group to entice them to participate in physical activity. We have Women in Sports Day in the spring for middle and high school girls, which has been very successful.”

Scraba invited Allegany-Limestone Elementary School and Olean Intermediate Middle School. This invitation was quickly extended to any school in western New York that wanted to participate.

Women’s teams at Bonaventure that are participating include soccer, rugby, softball, club volleyball, ROTC, lacrosse and cross country.

“The girls must participate in at least six activities, so I reached out to a lot of the women’s teams on campus and the support was amazing. We had to find a date when the turf field was available because it is constantly used by fall sports,” said Scraba. “There’s a women’s soccer game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, so the girls can watch them before the stations start. Aramark is providing lunches. All the girls are going home with gift bags including a rugby ball.”

Rachel Kerr, a senior psychology major and club volleyball co-captain, has been planning drills for the event and is expecting 10 of her teammates to help out.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for our team to get involved. We’re really excited,” Kerr said. “I’ve helped out with Women in Sports Day for two years now, end each time I’ve had a blast. We’re planning on running simple drills for the girls, such as teaching them how to pass and set. We’ve had a lot of success with Women in Sports Day, and I know this event will be no different.”

ROTC is planning on running a fitness challenge, cross country will be utilizing the Sandra A. & William L. Richter Center indoor track and lacrosse will be on the turf. Each station will last about 20 minutes and there will be at least six rotations. All sporting facilities on campus will be used.

Abby Lagoner, a senior physical education major on the lacrosse team, will be helping out alongside her teammates.

“It’s really cool to have my major and lacrosse intersect. Helping out is going to be really fun, and Dr. Paula has been doing a great job coordinating it all.”

At the end of the day, all of the girls and volunteers will join together on the outdoor turf for a yoga lesson. When the day concludes, Scraba hopes that everyone in attendance will be proud to play like a girl.