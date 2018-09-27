Annual Francis Week to begin

This week at St. Bonaventure University is Francis Week, full of events and gatherings to commemorate St. Francis of Assisi.

“Francis Week is a time for us to celebrate the person, the charism and the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi at St. Bonaventure University,” said Fr. Francis Di Spigno, O.F.M., executive director of University Ministries. “The week is leading up to Feast of St. Francis on Oct. 4. We start on Friday, the 28th, with a whole schedule of events leading to the feast.”

There is a wide-variety of events that go on during Francis Week, ranging from speaking sessions to free cookies.

“We bring in a keynote speaker, Fr. Joe Rozansky, O.F.M. He will be addressing the understanding of solidarity with a Franciscan perspective,” Di Spigno said. “On Monday, after the first, there will be a lecture at 4 p.m., and a reception afterwards. Saturday, Sept. 29, is the day of action, so there’ll be opportunities for service.”

There will also be a showing of ‘Ghandi’ to further the dialogue on solidarity on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry.

On Oct. 3 at 9 p.m., university ministries will hold the ‘Transitus,’ which is the annual celebration by Franciscans throughout the world of the passing of St. Francis from this life to life with God.

Oct. 4 will hold the feast of St. Francis, and from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a festival outside of the chapel, followed by a mass.

“We distribute cookies, and those are very popular! It all depends on what the events are. The Transitus is very popular,” Di Spigno said. “The talk, a lot of the professors will ask their classes to come, so we get a good turnout for that as well. Usually people will write a response for that. It all depends on what the event is.”

Francis Week is rapidly approaching and is an excellent time to show school and Franciscan spirit.

By Anastasia Smith, Staff Writer

smithan18@bonaventure.edu