ABR author speaks on campus

Tara Westover spoke to St. Bonaventure University’s class of 2022 on Sept. 26 as part of the “All Bonaventure Reads” program. Students were given a copy of her bestselling book “Educated” during freshman orientation and were asked to read it and write a reflection essay.

Westover grew up in rural Idaho under a father who opposed public education. While most kids her age grew up running around on playgrounds, she spent her childhood working in her father’s junkyard and canning food to prepare for doomsday.

Westover’s book told her story of growing up without attending school. She spoke about the struggles of growing up with an overbearing father and an abusive brother.

“I thought there might be something worth leaving the mountain for,” Westover said.

Initially, it was Westover’s love of music that caused her to pursue a college education. However, having never attended school before, she faced many challenges.

Westover recalled sitting through college lectures never having heard of the Holocaust. She had never heard of Rosa Parks, or the civil rights movement.

“Until I understood my country’s history, I couldn’t understand my role in society,” she said.

Aside from the classroom, Westover continued to struggle with her situation at home. She recalled the power struggle between her and her brother, and how he often took advantage of her.

Westover cited philosopher John Stuart Mill as a source of inspiration.

“Mill gave me the conviction to take back that power of self-conception. To reject other people’s definitions of who I was and what I was,” said Westover.

One of the themes of her speech was the idea of independent thought and how education can assist with it.

“One of the most difficult things for us to do is have our own thoughts,” she said. “The only ideas I ever had were those of my father.”

Westover also stressed the importance of her education in her personal development.

“I became a new person as a result of my education,” she said. “I acquired the strength and independence of mind I required to stand up for myself.”

At the end of her speech, Westover touched on the current American political climate. The recent polarization of political attitudes, she said, may be what causes the downfall of our education system.

“I think it might be our inability to see one another and that although our ideas may be different from one another, we’re still on the same team,” she said. “It’s painful for me to admit it, but in some ways, education has become a mechanism of the political divide.”

Freshman adolescent education major Kurt Stitzel was moved by this notion.

“I liked how she talked about how in some ways, education has become a mechanism,” Stitzel said.

“Especially because most people who are highly educated tend not to think like that. They just tune it out.”

Stitzel was also intrigued by Westover’s educational background.

“She came from a lot different of a background than I did,” said Stitzel. “I was rural [like Westover], but I still went to public high school, so to hear her beliefs in education was interesting.”

To close her speech, Westover drove home her point of using education to make the most of your life. Faced with almost unique circumstances growing up, she said, it was her education that allowed her to be where she is today.

“Your education is an expansion of your mind, not a hardening of your prejudices.”

Westover then left SBU’s class of 2022 with a simple, inspiring phrase.

“Move forward,” she said. “Become educated.”

