The State of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees, barring some sort of extinction-level disaster, are heading back to the postseason.

Aaron Boone, in his first year as a manager, has guided the Bronx bombers to a 90+ win season. The team is uber talented, including, in theory, one of the most dangerous bullpens and two of the better rookies in baseball this season: Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andújar.

Not too bad, right?

Well, this isn’t the whole story, and Yankee fans know that.

The Yankees have had an off and on second half of the season, going 30-25 since the all-star break and losing at inopportune times. Much of what the Yankees have done this year has been impacted by the disappointing second half.

Injuries have played their part in hindering the Yankees. Catcher Gary Sánchez and shortstop Didi Gregorius have missed a substantial amount of time in this second, but maybe most notably, right-fielder Aaron Judge fractured his right wrist on July 27. He was only just recently activated from the disabled list on Sept. 14.

Another reason the Yankees have been overshadowed is due to the play of the archrivals: the Boston Red Sox.

Boston, as of Sept. 20, have 103 wins, a most valuable player award candidate in Mookie Betts, arguably the best pitcher in Chris Sale and J.D. Martinez, who has set the AL East alight since joining in free agency.

To keep up with a team like Boston, you have to be nearly perfect. The Yankees have been far from that lately.

Due to their own struggles and the success of their rivals, the Yankees have, for some time now, been attached to the wild card game.

Isn’t it funny? A 162-game regular season spanning from April to September is all truly decided in a one game playoff.

Some may think it is harsh. Those same people have probably had their team lose in the wild card game at some point. Whether you like it or not, the one game playoff is here and the Yankees are heading straight toward it.

So, how do you prepare for a one-game playoff?

Pitching the best pitcher would probably be where most would start. For the Yankees, however, this is may not the correct move.

Talentwise, Luis Severino is the Yankees’ best starting pitcher. Severino, unfortunately for the pinstripes, has been struggling the entire second half of the season. His earned run average pre all-star break was 2.31, combined with a 14-2 win/loss record. His ERA has skyrocketed to 5.74 after the summer classic. CC Sabathia and Lance Lynn have had their own share of trouble recently, and there is a better chance I get the start over Sonny Gray.

This leaves Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ.

Both have been really good while other Yankees have faltered, but I think Tanaka gets the nod. He has a 2.09 ERA since the all-star break, giving up only one run in his last 21 innings pitched (this is being written before his scheduled start on Sept. 20.).

Beyond the statistics, since a similar argument can be made for Happ, Tanaka has pitched important playoff games for the Yankees before and has been with the organization for some time now. Maybe some can say he has earned his chance.

Another obvious thing for the Yankees is to have your best players available, and the injuries are almost fully behind them. Superstar and professional tall person Aaron Judge is back from his fractured wrist DL stint and flamethrowing closer Aroldis Chapman has also been recently activated. It should go without saying, but playing your best players gives you the best chance to win.

It is key for the Yankees to finish with the best record of the two wild card teams, as the one-game playoff would be played at Yankee Stadium. As it stands, the Yanks would take on the Oakland Athletics, a team also with over 90 wins.

Baseball is a fickle sport, and maybe nothing more so describes this than the one-game playoff-to-decide-your-entire-season welcoming party.. Anything can happen, and that is what makes baseball so exciting.