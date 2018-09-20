Polar Spray comes back to Bona’s

Family weekend will be off to a cool start Friday afternoon thanks to the Physical Activities Club.

The Polar Spray, an event run by PAC, helps raise money for the Special Olympics of New York.

Dr. Paula Scraba, O.S.F., an associate professor of education, is the advisor of PAC and has been running the Polar Spray for five years.

“It came about as an idea from Special Olympics of New York. A group tried to do the Polar Plunge and there was too much ice. Instead, someone came up with the idea of doing the spray with fire trucks,” said Scraba.

Anyone is allowed to raise money for the cause. If you raise $20, you get a free t-shirt. If you raise $100, you get a free sweatshirt. For a group effort, the team with the most money raised wins a pizza party.

“Everything Special Olympics does is free to the participant. So, the money we’re raising goes back to them,” said Scraba. “They cover uniforms, equipment needs, lunches and so on.”

Scraba requires all her students to log at least 10 hours of service throughout the semester. She described the event this year as a true group effort.

“They can do just about anything they want. However, sometimes there are events that are very important for everyone to participate in,” said Scraba. “We also have women’s basketball, women’s rugby, women’s swim and ROTC all participating. Dr. DePerro will be there, The Buzz is DJing and the Photography Club will be taking pictures.”

After the Polar Spray, Bonaventure students plan on attending the Polar Plunge at Lake Erie on Dec.1, led by senior marketing major Luke Collins.

“Luke has done an amazing job helping coordinate this. He has people from the men’s and women’s cross country and track teams attending with him,” said Scraba.

Scraba is hoping to put together a fundraiser during a women’s basketball home game in order to raise money for Special Olympics.

Charity Hammond, a junior sport studies major and president of the PAC, has been helping Scraba coordinate the Polar Spray.

PAC also helps run annual basketball and soccer clinics, as well as putting on Women in Sports Day when surrounding schools from the area come to participate in different competitions.

“If you know Dr. Paula, you know the Polar Spray is a big deal,” said Hammond. “It’s fun to do it with your friends. I’m an RA so I did it last year as a floor program. It’s a really fun time and good to cool off because it’s usually hot. It’s a good opportunity for all students. Anyone is welcome!”

PAC also worked with Rob DeFazio, Director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership, and Robbie Chulick, Assistant Director of CARL, to make the event possible.

“This university wouldn’t be what it is without them. They’re just so wonderful to work with, very accommodating,” said Scraba. “I can’t say enough about Charity and the students who are always there. I couldn’t do this without their help.”

Registration for the Polar Spray begins today at 4 p.m. at the outdoor basketball courts by the Sandra A. & William L. Richter Center. The event will follow at 5 p.m.