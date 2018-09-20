Illusionist to come during family weekend

Illusionist Kid Ace will perform as part of the family weekend celebration, according to Campus Activities Board president, Jason Caldwell.

David Boyd, better known as Kid Ace, will perform in the Quick Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for his hour-long show.

“We wanted to host this family weekend because we love something family friendly,” Caldwell said. “Pretty much anyone can show up and have a good time.”

Caldwell said CAB leaders first saw Kid Ace at an Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) conference last year in New Jersey. After a five-minute skit from Kid Ace, Caldwell said he knew he wanted St. Bonaventure University’s CAB to bring Kid Ace to campus.

Caldwell described an interaction with Ace where he marked another CAB executive’s hand with a marker. When she turned her hand, the marking was no longer there. Turned again, the marking was elsewhere on her hand.

“The fact he was so good at up close, in-person illusion—we were very impressed,” said Caldwell.

Ace is from Harlem, New York, and began practicing magic at the age of 12. Featured on Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World in 2017, he and coworkers traveled to the Santa Barbara Zoo to study if animals understand magic. In 2009, Ace, alongside teammates, appeared on America’s Got Talent and were later featured in the Apollo Big Show Circus.

St. Bonaventure is one of 15 shows on his 2018 Evolution Tour.

Before Ace performs on Saturday, there will be a family weekend festival on the basketball courts outside the Richter Center that begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

