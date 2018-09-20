Animal prints come back into style

Animal print is slowly making a comeback. Around last fall, it started to make an appearance on the runways. We saw the trend mostly in snakeskin boots, booties and sneakers.

Designers like Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs came out with many animal print pieces in their fall lines. But the best part is, many affordable stores have similar options that will not break the bank.

Stores like Forever21, Urban Outfitters, Shein and MissGuided have a slew of animal print items. Most of the online stores will have an animal print tab showing you all of these clothing items they offer. There are many different ways, both bold and subtle, you can rock the trend, including dresses, skirts, blazers, pants, shirts, shoes and accessories.

Animal print is an easy and fun way to style a dress on a night out with your gals or a dinner date. This dress (picture 1) from Urban Outfitters is a great option. The snakeskin print is not very bold, but will still make a statement. Pair the dress with black booties or heels and silver or gold hoops to keep it subtle and put together. If you want to spice it up a tad more, throw on black leather jacket or black distressed denim jacket with bold heels.

If you are looking for something that is a little more versatile and easy to wear, check out this leopard print denim skirt from Shein (picture 2). This skirt is a great option for a casual night out or to quickly spice up an outfit. A great way to rock this skirt is by pairing it with a graphic t-shirt or a bodysuit. To make it a bit edgy, try wearing your favorite band tee and sneakers or booties. You can dress it up by switching out the t-shirt with a black bodysuit and sticking with chunky heels or over-the-knee boots.

Lastly, if you are looking for a bold option, check out these snakeskin pants from MissGuided (picture 3). They have a funky look because of the wide leg, and they have a sheen to them. They are definitely going to make a huge statement, but they are fierce. Try going simple while styling these pants. Opt for a black bodysuit with deep v or anything that you feel comfortable in. Throw on some hoops with black chunky heels or clear heels.

If you want something that is easy to wear to class, try wearing a pair of snakeskin/leopard print slip on sneakers or a belt with your favorite jeans. It is the best way to spice up your everyday fit.

Never be afraid to try out new trends that may push you out of your comfort zone. There are always many different options with patterns, especially animal prints.

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

cosentjr15@bonaventure.edu