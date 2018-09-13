Decade-old trends make a comeback

Millennials have made a habit of changing the meanings of words. Phrases like “word” and “extra,” have become the go-to to describe almost anything. For millennials, they are words used to describe everything from the way someone acts to how someone dresses.

Fashion has been described lately in terms of “boujee” or excessive. If you watched this spring/summer 2019 New York Fashion Week (NYFW) that came to an end on Sept. 12, you would know that being “extra” has only just begun.

Fashion is something of its own world. It is never-ending and always evolving. In the past few years, it seemed as though we were taking a step back in time, as a lot of patterns and colors have been seen on the runway, which are similar to decades before.

NYFW kicked off on Sept. 4 with Tommy Hilfiger presenting his Tommy Now Icons show. His show presented us with a neutral street style, that took over and blew the minds of many. The street style will never die, since it is the most “extra” twist you can put on athletic attire. You can wear it to run errands or go on a chic lunch date with friends.

The fanny pack is still making a comeback, as it appeared in Hilfiger’s show and many others. Some forget that this isn’t the only time the fanny pack came in style as an accessory. Back in 2008, the fanny pack was picking up, and Louis Vuitton stepped in and decided to join in on the trend.

One style that is catching a lot of eyes and is the perfect example of being “extra” is the use of sequins, beading, sparkle and shine. If your outfit shines, you are in. Catching someone’s attention from a mile away is the main theme of this week’s NYFW.

It presented us with bright colors, never-ending sparkle, fur and feathers, shoulder silhouettes as big as a football player’s shoulder pads and the 90s throwbacks we never wanted to leave behind.

Tadashi Shoji is one of the designers that took glitz and glam to entirely new level with his elegant gowns this past week. His collection was made up of colorfully bold and what Women’s Wear Daily, an online fashion journal, described as “star-filled” patterns and designs. He mixed the glam of 1920’s flappers with the chicness of today. Tadashi Shoji explained that with all the bad that goes on in the world, he wanted to use his designs to brighten up all of the darkness he sees around him. He did present us with some darker patterns as well, but the design and textures were peaceful and earthly, to say the least.

The detail, texture and fit of the designs we see in fashion weeks are always beautifully and carefully crafted. This season, the designers step away from the plain look that we might refer to as chic and really start to focus on detail. The fashion world is taking past trends and combining them with a futuristic twist to make the best creations yet. Now to see what Paris Fashion Week will bring next.

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

