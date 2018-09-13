Brief memorial service remembering 9/11

This past Tuesday, the university held a brief memorial service at the memorial outside of William E. and Ann L. Swan Business Center in remembrance of the tragedy of 9/11.

The memorial included a mourning march, before Noelle Acaso, a senior theology and music major, sang a rendition of the national anthem. To follow, Friar Francis Di Spigno, O.F.M., the executive director of University Ministries, introduced the memorial service with a speech.

“Welcome to our memorial of 9/11,” Di Spigno said. “It is on this day now, for 17 years, that we remember those who have died on that horrific Tuesday morning in New York, Pennsylvania and in D.C.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who fought and died for our nation after the attacks. Di Spigno continued to give prayer and thanks to those who strive to ensure what occurred on 9/11 will never happen again. Di Spigno stepped from the podium to welcome Cameron Hurst, a junior journalism major, who read a quote from St. Paul’s Letter to the Colossians.

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and beloved, cloak yourselves with heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another. If any of you has a grievance against another, forgive as the Lord has forgiven you and over all of these virtues, put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity,” Hurst read.

After the reading, Di Spigno reclaimed the podium for a prayer of unity and love, for the remembrance of those lost and to call on peace. The gathering then prayed as one, calling on the God of peace to never again let such a tragedy occur. They prayed for terrorism to end, hope to thrive and for peace to reign on earth.

After the prayer, University President Dr. Dennis DePerro took the stand to speak his part.

“It is so important that we make this anniversary, and every anniversary, of Sept. 11 count. Each of us, today, needs to find a way on this day to do something good. To make a difference in our world, and dedicate it to those who lost their life that day,” DePerro said. “And the words you should leave with these words, ‘May we never forget what happened on 9/11.’”

Before DePerro placed a flower on the memorial, Taylor Robinson, a junior environmental studies major, played taps. As the clock tower chimed in the background and the memorial service departed, all were invited to leave flowers on the 9/11 memorial, in memory of the lives lost.

By Anastasia Smith, Staff Writer

smithan18@bonaventure.edu