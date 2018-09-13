“Astroworld” stuns listeners with third album

Scott’s new album combines bumpy baselines and harmonies

Travis Scott dropped his third studio album Astroworld, hyping up clubs and college parties worldwide.

Astroworld has been a two-year process since Scott initially leaked the title of the album back in 2016. It’s full of psychedelic synths and harmonies, combined with bass lines that bump, which has recently been breaking through the hip-hop/rap scene.

The album makes multiple references to Scott’s Houston roots, most notably naming the album after the city’s closed Six Flags amusement park. References are also made to local legends like Big Moe, Hawk, Fat Pat, Three 6 Mafia, Goodie Mob and a sample from a Nineties news report on Screw. These connections are most notably seen in “Carousel,” “RIP Screw,” “Houstifornication,” “5% Tint” and “No Bystanders.”

The first five songs in the album are arguably the best of the whole project, starting the track off with more hits than most albums. “Stargazing” starts the album off with an experimentally euphoric, psychedelic feel to it. The chorus rings “psychedelics got me going crazy,” emphasizing the chill vibe of the song, only to switch up the beat before it’s over.

In the next track, Frank Ocean and Scott collaborate, bringing together two unique styles to create “Carousel.” Another collaboration includes Drake’s appearance on “Sicko Mode,” with two distinct beat changes in the five-minute song, a tactic Scott often incorporates into his music.

In “RIP Screw,” Scott slows it down while paying homage to Houston and DJ Screw. “Stop Trying to be God,” a song with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi, captures listeners with its harmonica solo, jazzy feel and rap roots.

The rest of the album features still more notable artists like Kanye West, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Takeoff and Quavo, John Mayer, James Blake and Tame Impala. To close the album, Scott gives insight to his feelings and relationship with Kylie Jenner in “Coffee Bean,” saying, “But shawty we could be mad cool/Just hit me if anything past due/Your family told you I’m a bad move/Plus, I’m already a black dude.”

While it can be argued all the features on the album overshadow Scott, Astroworld is definitely some of the best work Scott has created. Overall, Astroworld will be listened to for a long time after this.

By Fraser Breon, Contributing Writer

breonaf18@bonaventure.edu