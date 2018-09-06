Rugby looking toward regular season play

Bonnies aim to continue successful run seen during preseason

The St. Bonaventure University men’s rugby team, after a successful preseason, is ready to build off the success they had last year as they get ready to begin regular season play.

While senior, Tyler Veno, will be sidelined for the year with a shoulder injury, he still has high expectations for the team and still hopes to carry a big role.

“Last season, we finished ranked in the top 25 in the nation, so my expectations for this year are pretty high,” said Veno. “We had a big recruiting class come in for this semester and all of those guys came to play. Based off what I’ve seen from the preseason, Bona’s rugby has a very bright future.”

Although Veno may not be able to step onto the field during his final season, he still carries a positive attitude and hopes to make a possible return for the spring season.

“I’m staying positive by looking towards the future and getting back to full health,” said Veno. “Hopefully I can join the team in the spring.”

Junior wing, Chaz Schwenk, also expressed his excitement and desire to keep building off a positive finish last season and a positive preseason.

“We want to make a statement this year. We start off against Navy this Saturday and then Army the following weekend,” said Schwenk. “This year was the best preseason I think we have ever had and we are going to be ready to shake up the division.”

Schwenk realized that being an upperclassmen has brought new responsibility, and he was ready to take on a bigger role for the club on and off the field.

“I really feel like I do because I think they look up to us and we can show them [freshmen] how to be better in the classroom and on the field,” said Schwenk. “I think we [upperclassmen] can have a positive impact on their college experience and that is what I aim to do this year.”

Senior captain and prop, Kyle Ciquera, also felt that the bar has been set higher after a great preseason.

“This preseason was definitely the best one I have done,” said Ciquera. “We set up values and non-negotiables for the team so that really sets up a platform for us to succeed this year.”

While the team’s accomplishments on the field are important, the team is also taking a different approach in the classroom and in their studies. The team just recently went through an academic workshop to help with managing school along with a sport. The workshop was led by Dr. Adam Brown, an associate professor of elementary education at St. Bonaventure.

“Since taking his workshop, I think my retention of information has been the best it has ever been,” said Schwenk. “I put my phone away and I sit in the front of the class when I can. I study in 30-minute increments and I use my time more wisely in the library.”

Ciquera also chimed in on the academic workshop.

“The academic workshop with Dr. Brown was great,” said Ciquera. “Dr. Brown really gave us some great pointers that will help out everybody in the classroom. It also helps hearing it from a fellow rugger of how to do well in the classroom.”

It is clear that the St. Bonaventure rugby team has its sights set on success on and off the field after a successful preseason. The team’s first game is this Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, at Prusmack Rugby Complex at the Brigade Sports Complex.

By Staff Writer Mike Hogan

hoganm17@bonaventure.edu