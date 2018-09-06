Making white work after Labor Day

There are do’s and don’ts of wearing white after Labor Day, so follow along with these tips, and you’ll be on the next cover of Vogue.

During August and into September, it is still very hot, especially at Bona’s. With that being said, you can still rock your white shorts and white sandals. It’s way too hot for pants, sweaters and boots.

When the air gets cooler and the leaves start to change, it is a good idea to put away the shorts and sandals.

When styling white jeans or pants, try to stay away from overly distressed jeans. A lot of holes and distressing gives off summer vibes. Instead, opt for a little slit in the knees or no distressing at all.

Now, styling white jeans is not difficult. It’s all about what you style it with and how you style it.

Pairing jeans with a sweater or layering a t-shirt with a jacket or cardigan is a great way to contrast the white. Try to tone down the white so it is not so in your face.

White t-shirts are a great layering piece under jackets and cardigans. Also, a white top with black or dark pants is a very chic look. If you are going for an interview or giving a presentation on campus, that would be the perfect way to style it.

Stick with colors like tan, light or dark, army green, burnt orange, plaid patterns, grey or black to achieve a fall look. Try to avoid very bright colors, bright stripes or anything that screams summer.

With white shoes, stay away from sandals, wedges and flip flops – basically anything that you would wear to the beach.

White booties, sneakers, mules and loafers are okay. They are chic and can make an outfit pop when pairing them with the right things.

Pairing white sneakers with denim and a flannel is the perfect casual outfit for class or going to Pumpkinville with your pals.

Don’t be afraid of rocking your favorite white pieces this fall!

By Jenna Cosentino

cosentjr15@bonaventure.edu