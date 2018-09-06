John Mayer’s new releases wow listeners

Mayer gives fans three albums after four years of waiting

John Mayer’s long-awaited return to the music world began in November 2016 after nearly four years. Once a heartthrob to the public eye, Mayer’s disappearance came in the wake of two albums, which were letdowns to his recording company, Columbia Records. His resurgence, though, emulates his earlier style, a rock and roll-inspired, toe-tapping required album that was released in waves.

Mayer’s 12-song album, The Search for Everything, built up anticipation among the musical world after the release of the single, “Love on the Weekend,” which would later appear on the album. The single, released in November 2016, came along with an announcement of a new album and a world tour. The catch? The album would be released in waves, three to four songs at a time, over the course of three months.

Admittedly, a smart move as the bittersweet tone of the first wave of the album, released in late January, would leave his listeners craving more, reminiscing about the similar tones of Mayer’s early 2000s tunes. The wistful, somber “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” captures the feelings left behind by a past relationship, with Mayer’s sincerity practically oozing from the gentle tone of his voice. This, along with the other two songs released with Wave One, bear striking resemblance to the stylistic choices made by Mayer on his 2006 album Continuum; a mix of spunky, guitar-heavy beats and relaxed, honest ballads capture listeners in a way that brings back the magic of Mayer’s earlier years.

Fans, music critics and newly intrigued listeners anxiously awaited Wave Two, released in late February. The four-song section of the album varies vastly from Wave One, with rock and folk-inspired roots and a commitment to audacious vibes that, unfortunately, don’t resonate in the way the soulful beats of Wave One do.

Though the commitment to creating a diverse listening experience is there, the songs are less memorable and don’t leave Mayer’s signature mark on them in the same way as Wave One.

“Emoji of a Wave” has a fluff sound about it, almost ingenuine and a little too wordy. The instrumentals, though, do give the tune some of the merit lost with a corny title and lyrics that suffice for nothing more than a filler on the album. Overall, the second wave sounds like a revived, ripped-off version of Mayer’s 2012 and 2013 albums with a hint of influence from his time spent performing with the Grateful Dead.

After a somewhat disappointing Wave Two, Mayer had some serious ground to make up with Wave Three, the final wave released in late April. Thankfully, Wave Three is the saving grace that comes in the form of a four-track release. Mayer bares his soul and upbringing to his listeners with artfully crafted music like “In the Blood,” which captures difficult familial relationships, and “Never on the Day You Leave,” which reveals the pain of heartbreak so vividly that Mayer wasn’t able to perform the song live until the very end of his tour. The truths of this last section of the album are cutting, even bitter at points, but are balanced with soft rock-centered melodies in combination with the type of amazing guitar solos that are Mayer’s trademark.

John Mayer’s back, and his return is triumphant. His newest album, The Search for Everything, proves his prowess as a skillful, depth-centered musician who writes out of emotion and whose melodies seem to slow time. Though the album has its shortcomings and flaws, holistically it’s art that helps us relate to the human experience, that puts a melody to a memory.

By Meghan Hall

hallml18@bonaventure.edu