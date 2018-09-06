Clare represented on campus with statue

On August 26, the cast bronze sculpture of Saints Francis and Clare was blessed and dedicated off the sidewalk between Plassmann Hall and the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry. The sculpture was done by Pittsburgh-based artist Ray Sokolowski, based on a drawing done by university alumnus and former employee, Hannah Walker.

From a classroom of Jean-Francois Godet-Calogeras, a Franciscan studies professor at St. Bonaventure University, the conversation of there not being a statue of Clare on campus sparked interest.

Many of his students felt Clare was underrepresented on campus and she was just as important as Francis and should be represented as such. Two students from The Bona Venture, Lauren Zazzara and Kailyn Jennings, wrote an article titled “Unfair for Clare,” which was a call for action to see Clare represented on campus.

People from all religious backgrounds worked on the statue, not just Catholics.

“A few of the students who were involved were Hindus, from the pre-med program,” said Godet-Calogeras.

During the same time, Friar Francis Di Spigno O.F.M., the executive director of University Ministries, conversed with Jack McGinley about placing a statue of Clare on campus.

Bob Van Wicklin, vice president for University Advancement, pulled the two parties together, creating a committee dedicated to the fulfilment of the project.

Laurie Branch and McGinley, two trustees, offered to donate the funds needed for the construction and placement of the sculpture.

“My conversation with Jack was that he would provide the funding for it,” said Di Spigno. “We connected the idea with the funding. Laurie Branch then heard about the idea and said, ‘If Jack buys Clare, I’ll buy Francis,’ in her wonderful and generous way.”

At first, the sculpture would have only depicted Clare, as she had been the main motivation behind the creation of the sculpture in the first place. However, Francis and Clare were not just saints, but people as well.

“It was the friendship of Francis and Clare that made them so great,” said Godet-Calogeras.

Francis would later be included in the sculpture. The Wolf of Gubbio, to help identify Francis, and the cat, which played with Clare’s knitting yarn, were added later.

The committee used the sketch submitted by Walker and then conducted a search for an artist. From the proposals given, the committee chose Sokolowski’s, which was offered in November 2016.

“Saints Francis and Clare have been an inspiration,” said Sokolowski, “During the process of the sculpture, I prayed to Francis to help direct and capture his image and perceive it.”

Sokolowski found his depiction of Clare to be more difficult, as he had to do three maquettes of her image before he felt he’d gotten it right.

When the maquette was completed, the sculpture was transferred to Alan Cottrill Sculpture Studio in Zanesville, Ohio where it was enlarged and founded into bronze.

Sokolowski later entered the maquette into the National Catholic Arts competition. The winner of the competition will be announced on September 7.

The statue invites students, staff and visitors to sit and converse between Saints Francis and Clare.

By News Editor Amber Canbek and News Assignment Editor Brendan O’Leary News @canbekam16@bonaventure.edu @olearybm16@bonaventure.edu