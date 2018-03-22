Patterns: popular after fashion week

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

Just like the 2018 Spring and Summer Fashion Weeks proved a couple weeks ago, people could be giving fanny packs a try. The show has also influenced many other trends that are expected to rise in popularity this spring. While the hipster look lives on in the fashion world, it has introduced the idea of dressing in a western style and floral patterns. And what is more western than all denim? Denim jackets, shirts, pants, shorts, skirts, purses and shoes are being worn all over the place. It is definitely a fun trend to try out.

This spring is full of many awesome trends to try out, and some of what you have now can probably be altered by adding one simple accessory that has been introduced this year. A fun option would be some pointed-toe shoes or a hat. Items like skirts, dresses, rompers, wide-legged pants and unique-shaped shirts will be very popular this spring and summer.

Patterns have really picked up in the last year, too. We have gone from mainly solid patterns and colors to florals, laces, sheer, sparkles, glitter, wild designs and a mixture of textures. The color schemes are altering to lighter colors, rather than the dark natural colors we may have been getting a little too used to. Pastel colors were seen all over the runway and continue to influence spring clothing lines at brands like Urban Outfitters, Forever21 and many other retailers. The most popular color scheme is lilac. It was seen on dresses, sweaters and hats throughout the shows last season. The second, most-popular color is white, meaning the “Labor Day rule” may be gone forever.

Another big trend that fashion lovers are already aware of and not giving up is the sheer look. When wearing sheer, we go natural. Although an emerging trend may be lighter pastels, sheer pieces look best in black, white, nude, darker floral and a lot of cheetah print.

Speaking of patterns, designs and colors, rainbow is in. The design is frequently seen in horizontal and vertical lines on dresses, shirts and matching T-shirt and shorts sets. Rainbow patterns are also popular in more than just stripes; they are seen in the floral patterns of other designs. In the Spring and Summer 2018 Fashion Week shows, Libertine presented many designs following this trend. Most of the designs were paired with a black background, allowing the rainbow colors to fully pop.

One of the stranger cotton styles we’ve seen is the fashionable biker shorts. Dolce & Gabbana modeled black biker shorts last season on the runway, as well as Fenty x Puma. Another odd trend picking up is the use of rubber in clothing, items and accessories. It was used for skirts, coats, shoes, blazers and purses on the runway and is usually in a bright color.

Ruching, a fabric style that has always been a challenge to pull off, was proven a fashionable styling this season. Ruching has become an everyday trend, no longer just an 8th grade formal dress. It is growing increasingly common on crop tops and is best paired with sheer or silk.

The last odd trend that isn’t going anywhere, as it starts to grow on some, is the transparency trend. Fashion lovers can note the emergence of transparent jackets and shoes, as well as patches on pants, skirts and bags.

As it turns out, there’s no shortage of different trends to try this spring.