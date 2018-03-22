Lenna committee seeks fall proposals

St. Bonaventure University is accepting nominations from faculty for the fall 2018 Lenna Visiting Professorship until the end of today.

Alva Cellini, Ph.D., chair of the Lenna Visiting Professorship Committee, said the committee looks forward to reviewing proposals and choosing candidates.

“Proposals are requested [and] we review and evaluate scholarly contributions in the candidate field of study,” said Cellini, speaking to the decision process. “The main objective of the Lenna Professorship is to enrich the learning environment, and it is an honor to have a distinguished scholar on campus.”

The committee looks for scholars who can benefit the campus community across disciplines.

“In the past, we have had different scholars nationally and internationally from different parts of the world and from different universities — distinguished universities,” said Cellini. “This includes well-known professionals in the arts, business, education, journalism and other areas.”

Last semester, Chinese photographer and writer Zola Cao visited St. Bonaventure as part of the program.

Jenn Eng, a senior journalism and mass communication major, attended Cao’s lecture and got a signed copy of Cao’s book.

“It was so interesting to see a former practicing medical doctor lecture about his art exhibit and writing, which go hand in hand,” said Eng. “One thing that stood out to me was how he described ‘reading’ pictures and tried to capture people’s stories in them.”

Cellini added that the Lenna grant gives both students and faculty the opportunity to gain perspective and broader knowledge.

“If you attend any lecture, especially of a distinguished professional or a scholar, you always learn something new, I think,” said Cellini. “You broaden your knowledge to other fields from these lectures because speakers bring new and different points of view to faculty and to students in academia.”

Cellini said the most important thing the Lenna Visiting Professorship offers is knowledge.

“Knowledge: That’s why you students are here. [You’re here] to learn, to enhance your views, to enhance what we are teaching, to learn how to make critical points and to dialogue,” she said.

Cellini called the lectures a sort of training because “our students hopefully, in the future, will be scholars.”

The committee is made up of faculty members representing multiple departments, including Matt King, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, Heather Harris, assistant professor of journalism and mass communication, Amanda Winkelsas, Ph.D., assistant professor of education, Michael Gallagher, Ph.D., assistant professor of finance and, Scott Simpson, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry.

Cellini said having a balance of men and women on the committee is essential as, well.

“That’s very important because this is a university, so you have men and women working together, and it also brings in different viewpoints,” said Cellini.

Once the committee approves a proposal, Cellini said Kathleen Ryan, assistant director of development for stewardship, makes all the arrangements for dinner, invitations, programming and ensuring that the Lenna scholar has a nice visit to campus.

Cellini said the Lenna Foundation, which makes the professorship possible, was created through the generosity of former Jamestown residents Reginald and Elizabeth Lenna.

“Thanks to them [posthumously] and their family that enjoys philanthropy, they gave this grant to us to use for educational purposes, to enhance the minds of faculty and students,” said Cellini.

The grant benefits both St. Bonaventure and Jamestown Community College. Visiting scholars split their time between the two schools.

Cellini said she has enjoyed working on the committee for many years and that the best thing about meeting scholars is their refreshing personalities.

“You know, most of these people are down to earth,” she said. “Fortunately, many of these people are so intellectual and scholarly they relate easily and are very nice with everyone – with students, faculty and [the] public in general. They don’t look down on other people.”

PREVIOUS VISITING SCHOLARS – (From left to right) Scholars Alan and Barbara Mackenzie visited in November 2016, Dr. A. Fuat Fırat visited in May 2016, Dr. Zola Cao visited in November of 2017 and Michael McGregor visited in March 2017. The Mackenzies’ visit was proposed by Jandoli School faculty, Firat was proposed by faculty in the School of Business, Cao was proposed by philosophy faculty and McGregor was proposed by English department faculty.