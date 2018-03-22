Community supports March for Our Lives

By Landon Allison, Contributing Writer

Students from St. Bonaventure University will be participating in the March for Our Lives gatherings both in Buffalo and Washington, D.C. this Saturday.

The survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting organized the march with the goal of ending gun violence by pushing for stricter control measures on weapons.

The Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC) is offering vans for student transport.

“What makes the response to Parkland so special and so impactful has been that it’s been student voices loudly proclaiming, ‘We need something to change,’” Jeff Sved, director of the FCSC, said.

The FCSC is supporting the broader Franciscan community with this move, following the Order of Friars Minor, said Sved.

On March 3, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany issued an official statement calling for, “a ban on civilian ownership of high-capacity, military-grade assault weapons and bump stocks, comprehensive background checks on all persons purchasing guns, [and] legislation to make gun trafficking a federal crime.”

They also encouraged Congress and elected leaders to act.

“The rise in [number of] deaths and injuries, especially to children, teenagers and innocent people is not acceptable,” the statement said. “We support the young people who have so eloquently stepped forward in speaking out and advocating for this change.”

Sved said he loves watching student leaders step up to a challenge and flourish.

“Students can connect better with each other than with staff,” Sved said. “Students listen to their friends. Part of our strategic plan is to cultivate a culture of students first. Empowering student leaders falls right in line.”

Jessica Cason, development associate for the FCSC, and Kaylyn Foody, a freshman professional and creative writing major, are two of those leaders.

“I asked Sved if we could do something and he said, if I gathered enough people, the FCSC would back it,” said Cason.

Foody said she got involved with March for Our Lives through social media and conversations with people about school shootings.

“As soon as I heard that we might go to the march in D.C., I was totally on board,” said Foody.

Cason added that the march goes right along with the Franciscan values of peace and love. She said it was nice to see people from all different backgrounds showing interest and participating in the march, not just high school students.

Cason also spoke to the fear that stems from these shootings and how it effects students.

“I don’t want to become older and have a fear of my children being shot in school,” said Cason. “My friends are already freaking out in the Hickey, saying, ‘I can’t have my back to the door,’ afraid that it’s going to happen here.”

Freshmen Kyler Mangulis and Lauren Barry, who plan to attend the march, echoed these statements.

“Students shouldn’t die,” said Mangulis, a theology major.

Barry agreed, feeling that fear in schools is unacceptable.

“Students shouldn’t be afraid to go to school,” added Barry, a psychology major. “I don’t want my friends and family to be next.”

Foody said students and protesters have to use that fear in the march.

“The purpose of the march is to push politicians to do something to implement change,” said Foody. “What civilian needs an assault rifle?”

Cason agreed and cautioned Congress.

“I don’t think members of Congress realize that a lot of these high school students are going to be voting in the next election, and they are going to determine if they will be having that seat in the Senate or in the House,” Cason said.

Foody said she was excited that there is substantial interest among Bona’s students. She expects a large student turnout for the march.

“We have to keep pushing and we have to fight,” said Foody, “Listen to us and listen to what our fear is.”