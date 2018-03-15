Watson named Jandoli School’s Woman of Promise

Mackenzie Watson has been named this year’s Jandoli School of Communication Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise Award recipient. This annual award aims to recognize a female student who sets an example of excellence for her peers.

A Vestal, New York native, Watson’s peers and professors said she’s a motivated student with a proven dedication to advancing women while professionally coming into her own.

As a journalism and mass communication and strategic communications and digital media double major, Watson said her professional and personal interests lie in the same area: finding ways to use beauty and fashion to empower women. Watson’s commitment to this cause has garnered her a slew of on and off-campus opportunities, as well as support among peers and faculty.

Mike Jones-Kelley, who spent six weeks abroad with Watson as part of the Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program in the summer of 2016, said Watson’s relaxed nature makes her extremely inviting to her peers.

“From all appearances, she gets along with her colleagues beautifully,” Jones-Kelley, a lecturer in the Jancoli School and the director of the Oxford Program, explained. “It looks like everyone likes her and I certainly do, on a personal level. I had the chance to be around her more when we were in England, and she eased into English life without batting an eye. Suddenly, she was completely comfortable – and to the extent you couldn’t even see it. She just was.”

Watson has participated in Bonaventure’s chapter of the online magazine Her Campus since her freshman year and served as a senior editor since August 2016. The platform aims to give college women a place to share their opinions on life, beauty, fashion and social issues, among other topics.

Following her passion, Watson interned with New York State Women Inc., an organization comprised of members from politics to business that are dedicated to encouraging women statewide. In that role, she worked alongside a team to implement a marketing plan to increase membership of young women in each chapter of the organization.

On campus, Watson participates in Bonaventure’s installation of Fair Trade Campaigns, challenging the campus community to become more aware of sustainability and social justice issues. She also hones her creative skills in Bonaventure’s chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF). Watson serves as a member of the student agency’s social media team.

“Mackenzie is a great person with an amazing work ethic,” said Christina Spezio, a senior strategic communications and digital media major who works alongside Watson in AAF. “She is always contributing ideas and delivering results. She jumped right into the scene and started taking action. Her thoughts spiraled into ideas, which ultimately became campaigns.”

Jones-Kelley, who advises AAF, said Watson’s dedication to detail in the agency makes it easy to assume she’s going to “get it right.”

“It’s not that she knows everything, but she’s willing to learn everything,” Jones-Kelley explained. “And, no matter what you throw at her, you cannot ruffle her. In a work environment, she’s absolutely cool, calm, collected and confident. She’s also fun. She gets a huge kick out of life.”

Off campus, Watson completed a marketing and digital media internship during the summer of 2017 with UNLEASHED by Kara Ross, a New York City-based company that empowers women through microfinance opportunities. Watson focused on aiding in an institutional rebranding, moving the company from a luxury jewelry and handbag company to a “profits with a purpose” company.

Watson said this offer came as a shock, but she encourages students to take advantage of every opportunity they’re met with – no matter how intimidating. According to Watson, that mentality gave her one of the most formative opportunities she’s met.

“When I first found out that I would be interning with UNLEASHED, I was nervous and unsure if I chose the right path,” she admitted. “It was a risk and an investment. [But], after having that experience, it made me realize what I want, what my purpose is: to work towards empowering women through fashion…[O]nce you find that purpose, there are so many ways you can fulfill it.”

Although Watson will receive a physical award that acknowledges her promising nature, she said that any and all women with a dream are promising individuals. It’s all about pursuing your goals, Watson explained.

“Being a woman of promise means to be someone that will go into the world and succeed in anything they set their mind to,” Watson said. “It’s having confidence knowing the power and effect you have to instill change — even if it means starting with something small.”

Watson added that her mother’s determination to instill change is inspiring.

“I’ve [always] looked up to my mom, who is a commercial banker and works full time, but also dedicates so much time to giving back to areas in the community she’s passionate about,” she said. “It gives her purpose and fulfillment. She’s my idea of success.”

Watson said she’s found strength in reflecting on the women in her life and in history whose example have influenced her.

“I’ve had time to reflect and feel overwhelmingly thankful for everyone who has guided and shaped me into the woman I am today,” Watson said. “ It’s incredibly important to remind people how strong women are, and to recognize them for their achievements. I also think it’s inspiring to read about and learn from other women – to note how they came to where they are is motivating. I know that if it weren’t for some of the women who I’ve had the privilege to have in my life, or historic women I’ve read about growing up, I wouldn’t have as much aspiration and motivation to lead a purposeful life.”