Student receives Zonta award

By Nicholas Gallo, Staff Writer

Trisha Carney, a senior sports studies major, won the Women’s Achievement Award for her academic dedication, awarded by the Zonta Club of Olean.

Zonta International, founded in 1919, is a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women through service and advocacy.

Each year, the Zonta Club of Olean presents two scholarships: one for a local female high school student beginning higher education and one for a woman continuing her education after raising a family, changing careers or another special circumstance.

Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, a lecturer of elementary education at St. Bonaventure University and the vice president of the Zonta Club, nominated Carney for her diligent efforts and persistence in finishing her education.

Being a 46-year-old student with a son attending college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sitter-Tompkins described what Carney went through before coming to Bonaventure.

“Trish had a stroke in her late 30s that left her partially paralyzed and [she] has endured many years of treatments and therapy,” Sitter-Tompkins said. “Trish was also hospitalized in Buffalo for repeated bouts of seizures, but within a day of being released from the hospital, she was right back at school with a smile on her face.”

Before her stroke, Carney was heavily involved in coaching high school and college softball and served as lead commissioner of the Olean Women’s Slowpitch Softball League for 20 years.

Carney recently completed an associate’s degree in medical transcription at Jamestown Community College.

In addition to having to support her family, Carney faced other challenges.

“One challenge I face every day is the potential for a loss of balance, and I’m proud I haven’t fallen in two years with our winter conditions,” Carney said.

Carney added that she doesn’t mind being a non-traditional student. She said she feels like students make her feel younger.

Through her upbringing, she was taught to be stubborn, which she believes helped her persevere through her challenges.

She said she couldn’t have met this level of progress without an amazing group of friends and family who have gotten her to doctor’s appointments, as well as her son’s college basketball and football games.

Sitter-Tompkins told Carney that she was an inspiration to her. Carney gave specific credit to her son, Ryan, for helping her achieve these goals.

“Ryan and I push each other all the time to do our best,” Carney said. “He has definitely been my greatest motivation.”

After graduating in May, Carney would like to find a graduate assistant position that allows her to continue to work with athletes.

“I miss that daily contact and building the family your team becomes,” Carney said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by this organization for all the work they do around the world.”

Photo courtesy of zonta.org