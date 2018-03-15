Spring production combines comedy and theater

The idea to perform “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by Steve Martin as the spring production came from Dr. Ed Simone, director of the theater program. Not only did he see it Off-Broadway in 1996, he performed in a 2000 production of it.

Becky Misenheimer, associate professor of theater and the theater designer and technical director, had also been familiar with the show and enjoys its positive outlook.

“Having done it years ago when I was in grad school, I love that I’ve gotten a chance to revisit it,” she said.

Before deciding on this play, however, Simone and Misenheimer had kicked around another idea. They later agreed on “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” to shift from more serious plays they’ve done in the past to a more light-hearted, comedic one.

“Last year, we did some very serious pieces, such as ‘Hamlet’ and ‘An Iliad,’ so it’s nice to get some comedy this season,” Misenheimer said. “This is a very funny play and so very well-written. The dialogue is just fabulous.”

The play takes place in the Parisian bar “The Quick Rabbit” in the fall of 1904, where Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet by chance in their 20s. As both men are on the verge of disclosing transformational ideas, with Einstein’s being his special theory of relativity and Picasso painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” they also come to realize their differing abilities are equally valuable. It also involves a duel between Picasso’s art dealer, a woman in search of Picasso, the Lapin Agile’s bartender and barmaid, an idiot inventor and Einstein’s date, the Countess.

The preparation prior to opening night involved a five-night-per-week commitment from actors, stage managers and assistant stage managers from Jan. 24 until this week. Those in charge of wardrobe, lighting and tech crew don’t work until the last couple weeks, but they did shop hours separately, according to Simone.

“There were about a couple hundred hours put in per person for this show,” Simone said. “The people who do it, love it.”

Not only were the students putting in hours of dedication toward the show preparation, but Misenheimer was in just about every day during spring break, hanging lights and getting the setup ready with some student help.

“As soon as we got back from break we were heavy into work on scenery, lights and costumes during the day and rehearsal just about every night,” Misenheimer said. “It’s been busy, but it’s also gone quite smoothly. I’m excited to have an audience finally get to see it on Wednesday night.”

In addition to the help of students, Simone and Misenheimer brought in Janell Clingenpeel, a guest costume designer, to assist with the production. Misenheimer had told Simone there was a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) costume designer in Olean. After seeing her portfolio, they were impressed by her designs and her experience in educational theater.

“Janell is really talented and her costumes look fantastic,” Misenheimer said. “It’s been terrific that the students have been able to work with a professional with her training and experience, and it’s meant I could really focus on making great scenery and lighting.”

The last showing of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” will be Saturday in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m., running for approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. There will be an audience talkback following Friday’s performance.

Tickets for the show are $8 for the public and $6 for students, employees and seniors. Free student rush tickets are offered, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Quick Center Box Office by showing a valid student ID.

To reserve tickets, contact the box office at (716) 375-2494.