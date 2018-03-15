By Haylei John, President of SGA

The most recent SGA meeting was held Thursday, March 8. The meeting consisted of important information regarding the rest of the semester and campus announcements. The first order of business on the agenda was the discussion of upcoming SGA elections. The elections process is handled by the Elections Committee, which is chaired by Brandon Fields and made up of the senior class officers. Petitions were collected until Thursday, March 15 in the mailbox of the SGA room located in RC 3. Voting will take place next week via links on my.sbu. The newly elected members of SGA, including a new executive board, will be inducted at a ceremony in April. All interested students are encouraged to run and become involved with any of the many positions available in SGA.

SGA also received an update from Nichole Gonzalez regarding the status of increased numbers of available study spaces. Most of these requests have already been considered and have been put into action. SGA is excited to have more study spaces with longer hours available to students. More information will be relayed to the student body regarding specific room numbers and hours. Thank you to all students who submitted requests.

Nominations for the Fr. Joe Doino Awards are now open and students are highly encouraged to submit nominations for any of the listed awards. Award descriptions are also posted for reference. Nominations can be submitted through the link on mysbu. The Spring Honors and Awards Ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. in the Regina A. Quick Arts for the Center. Students are invited to nominate candidates for the awards and attend this annual event.

A statement from the Student Government Association went out last week regarding student involvement in the national March For Our Lives events. SGA supports any and all students that participate in walkouts, marches and other events in accordance with the national movement. Students will be attending marches off campus with transportation provided by the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. For more information, contact Jeff Sved at jsved@sbu.edu.

The next SGA meeting will take place Thursday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. in Swan 209.