SBU supports National School Walkout

The mantra “never again” was repeated during Wednesday’s student walkout. Participants called for changes to gun laws, while honoring victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

At 10 a.m., around 70 Bonaventure students and faculty members, in solidarity with high school students across the country, walked out of their classes and gathered for a memorial in the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry.

There, students and staff read the names and biographies of all 17 victims, ending each with “Never again.”

“Politicians in office need to take action, because something has to change,” said Kaylyn Foody, a freshman professional and creative writing major who helped organize the 17-minute event.

“Fourteen year olds should not be killed in school. A school is supposed to be a safe place.”

Donovan Lowe, a sophomore political science major who attended the walkout, agreed with Foody.

“There’s a reason why there are certain weapons for people in the military and there’s certain guns for civilians, and they shouldn’t be the same weapons,” said the ROTC cadet. “The damage that [automatic] weapons can do to people is really scary, and the weapons that are supposed to be in the military defending us need to stay there.”

While the majority of participants were students, they were not the only people protesting.

Faculty members let their students out of classes, and several attended the event.

Amanda Winkelsas, Ph.D., said she rearranged her course calendar to allow herself and her students to attend. As a former high school teacher, the event was more personal for Winkelsas.

“I couldn’t not let my students participate,” said the assistant professor of education and director of the school’s program for adolescence education. “Whatever is happening in our classrooms, whatever we’re teaching, the goal is not to just do that for doing that’s sake. Opportunities like this are opportunities for students to live what they’ve learned.”

Foody said she views the walkout as a beginning to a larger protest of gun violence. She said she hopes to see St. Bonaventure students attend one of the March for Our Lives events, which are scheduled for March 24 in various U.S. cities.

While the walkout is just the beginning, Foody said, she still views it as an important first step.

“I’m taking the time out of my class and my education to go stand with this issue because it is more important right now than my education,” Foody said. “Though education is important, nothing is as important as pushing for change and protecting and saving the lives of our students.”

The Franciscan Center of Social Concern (FCSC) is offering trasnportation for students who wish to attend national March For Our Lives events later this month.