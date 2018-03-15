Romero, PVI: Role models for Catholics

By Luke Nolan, Staff Writer

The Vatican has recently announced its plans to go through with the canonizations of two great men of the 20th century: Archbishop Oscar Romero and Pope Paul VI. The lives of both men exemplify what it means to stand up for what you believe in, no matter the cost.

St. Thomas Aquinas, a great 13th century philosopher and theologian, said that one’s conscience, properly informed, must be obeyed, albeit without improper or incorrect applications of it. Both Romero and Paul VI serve as great examples of adhering to one’s conscience in accord with the truth and sticking to it at great cost.

Romero’s vocal criticism of an oppressive regime, under which many had suffered, eventually cost him his life. His dedication to the poor and marginalized of El Salvador is something needed in our own lives. We often fail to recognize the poverty within ourselves, much less that which is around us.

Archbishop Oscar Romero continues to inspire thousands, almost 40 years after his martyrdom in service to the marginalized. He correctly identified the sins prevalent in his society and was not afraid to call them out. This is what all Christians are called to do: to be a voice for the voiceless and to proclaim what is good, true and beautiful.

Oscar Romero’s friend and contemporary, Pope Paul VI, also demonstrates the importance of adhering to one’s conscience, also at great price. His prophetic and controversial encyclical Humanae Vitae addresses an issue he believed to be of great importance. Changing societal norms, which began to occurr during in the 1950s and 60s, brought forth new challenges for the Church.

His encyclical addressed sexuality and the family, both of which have always been touchy issues. Pope Paul VI’s prophetic vision is that of today, a society in which sexual assault and mistreatment of women is widespread. The controversy from this encyclical aside, Paul VI maintained his belief and suffered the consequences. Countless priests, nuns and laypeople abandoned the Church because of this issue, yet Paul VI, remaining true to his conscience, was steadfast and courageous in standing up for what he believed in.

Both Romero and Paul VI fought for their causes ceaselessly. Their passion and fortitude in the face of resistance, and even death, is something which seems to be lost today, but it is something which should be recovered.

Photo courtesy of catholicnewsagency.com