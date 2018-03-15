How to style a St. Patrick’s Day outfit

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

There is no doubt that St. Patrick’s Day is a well-celebrated holiday in college. With fun on and off-campus activities, there’s plenty to do.

If you aren’t Irish or you never celebrated St. Paddy’s Day, you’re in luck.

Celebrated this Saturday, the day is filled with people dressed head to toe in green and decked out in shamrocks in honor of St. Patrick.

Now, if green isn’t your color, no worries. Here are some tips on slaying St. Paddy’s Day.

If you have been through the Reilly Center this week, you may have seen the white and green “Kiss Me I’m A Bonnie” shirts. If you were in the bookstore, they are also selling St. Patrick’s Day-themed shirts the students can buy to dress up for the holiday.

If you are planning on wearing one of these themed T-shirts or something similar, here are some ways to style these festive pieces.

Whether you pair them with jeans, leggings or a skirt, there are many different ways to spice up the simple T-shirt. The unstyled T-shirt can make you look frumpy, so creating a shapeful silhouette is paramount.

Some options are to cut some length off to make it a crop top or just a little shorter. Cut a triangle shape in the front of the shirt to make it look like a choker top or simply knot the loose portion of the shirt.

If you don’t have a St. Paddy’s Day shirt, anything green or representative of the holiday will do. If you have a dress or romper that you were planning on wearing, but think it might be too dressy, there are many ways to dress it down.

By adding a denim jacket, bomber jacket or a cardigan, it will tone down the dressiness of the outfit. Also, it isn’t very warm out yet, so wearing some kind of jacket would be best.

Lastly, accessories are a necessity. The fun part of St. Paddy’s Day is wearing the silly shamrocks, green beads, leprechaun hats or anything festive. Finishing off the look with stylish sneakers or booties will make your ensemble complete.

All of these options will make the shirt flatter your body more and make you feel confident.