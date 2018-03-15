Conroy’s final season

By Morgan Hoffman, Staff Writer

Morgan Conroy of the St. Bonaventure women’s lacrosse team was selected by the Long Island Sound in the 16th round of the United Women’s Lacrosse League (UWLX) college draft.

Conroy, a senior goalkeeper, has racked up over 500 career saves for the Bonnies, third most in program history. Over her career at Bonaventure, Conroy has appeared in 50 games with 32 starts, playing in over 2,300 minutes.

Last spring, she led the Atlantic 10 and was ranked fourth in the NCAA in saves with 210 on the season. Conroy was also ranked second in the NCAA for saves per game with 12.35.

As a freshman, Conroy earned a place on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team with 191 saves and 12 games with double-digit saves.

“The thing I will miss most are all of the great people I have met through my years here,” Conroy said. “I am grateful for the memories that will follow me wherever I go.”

Conroy said she has not yet had the opportunity to watch the Long Island Sound play, but she can’t wait to see all the talent the team has.

UWLX was founded in 2015, with its inaugural season being 2016. The league is made up of four teams in Baltimore, Boston, Long Island and Philadelphia. The Long Island Sound has won back-to-back championships, making themselves the only champions in league history.

Conroy is sad to see her time at St. Bonaventure end, but is excited for her senior year.

“Although I’ll be playing lacrosse after college, I will miss all of my teammates,” Conroy said. “This year is a big year and I’m ready to show out.”

Conroy said she has her parents and coaches to thank for getting thus far.

“My dad is my number one fan and biggest supporter,” Conroy said. “He pushed me to do things I never thought were possible. My mom keeps me sane; she’s really someone I lean on to clear my mind. I also would thank my coaches up through my lacrosse career. They all really sculpted me as a player. I’ve taken criticism from all of them to help me get to where I am.”