Survival game gains cult-like following

At one point, most people have heard the saying, “The best things in life are free.” This commonly used quote is truer than ever with the sudden emergence of a survival video game.

Fortnite Battle Royale is a game which puts the player in a world similar to one described in “The Hunger Games,” the famous trilogy written by Suzanne Collins. The game was released in September 2017 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 game platforms, as well as macOS and Windows devices, and it is quickly taking over the gaming industry. According to Forbes, Fortnite is now consistently the most viewed and streamed game on Twitch, a popular video game live streaming platform.

To begin the game, 100 players, who can play as individuals, in duos or on four-man squads, are dropped into a world in which 98 percent of Earth’s population has disappeared due to chaotic storms. These players compete with gamers all around the world to be the last man – or team – standing by hunting other players and avoiding being killed themselves.

Each player starts the game with nothing but a pickaxe. Throughout the map, there are hidden chests containing weapons, ammunition, protection and other resources which players use to build forts, acquire health and hunt. Certain items are less common but more effective than others. The players can travel anywhere on the map to find materials necessary for the battle.

As the battle progresses, a “storm” begins to form, gradually causing the map to shrink. If a player finds himself or herself outside of the storm’s safe area, the storm causes health damage to their player, which could potentially lead to death.

The game has quickly risen in popularity, especially among college students, due to one major factor: it’s free. Anyone who owns one of the aforementioned platforms can download Fortnite for no extra cost, which can catch the attention of any penny-pinching student looking for a new after-class activity.

Fortnite also provides players with the ability to connect with friends, family and other players over the internet. Each player has his or her own unique gamer tag, which is similar to a Twitter handle, and can be added as a friend by anyone who searches the tag. This allows people to play with their friends at any time, whether they are 50 feet away or halfway across the world.

With this sudden emergence of popularity, Fortnite has been a trending topic on social media for several weeks. One subject which has caught the attention of many Twitter and Instagram users is people feeling neglected by their significant other because they are playing the game too much. This has led to the creation of many humorous videos, memes, and even multiple “Stop Our Boyfriends from Playing Fortnite” petitions. Although these are meant to be funny, they show the dedication some people have to this game.

The early months of 2018 have already brought a strong candidate for trend of the year. Fortnite is turning heads, gaining popularity and possibly ending relationships all around the world, and I don’t expect it to end anytime soon.

