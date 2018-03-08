Junction of faith and sports

Whether it is Sunday morning Mass, friars walking around campus or the name itself, St. Bonaventure’s religious roots are well-known. However, an underlooked aspect of religion and faith on campus is the connection with athletics.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) mission at St. Bonaventure “is to provide spiritual, emotional and social support to St. Bonaventure University’s Division I student-athletes, club sport student-athletes and non-athletes,” according to the university website.

Nicole Antonacci, a graduating junior softball player, is the president of FCA at St. Bonaventure. As a freshman, Antonacci got involved with Bona Athletes For Christ (BAFC), the precursor to FCA After Antonacci was appointed the president of the organization, the club gained accreditation from the national Fellowship of Student Athletes headquarters.

“Our main objective is to provide a space for people to come to every week and know that they will be surrounded by people who believe what they believe and understand the pressures that come with being a Christian athlete,” Antonacci said.

Antonacci’s ability as a leader does not go unnoticed by those involved in and around FCA. Paula Scraba OSF, Ph.D, Associate Professor and faculty advisor to FCA, raved about Antonacci and the way she approaches her role for FCA.

“Her energy level is just unbelievable,” Scraba said. “She always has a smile on her face. She always has a nice word to say. [She] is always upbeat, even if she is [not having] the best day, you would never know it… She just wants to give so much to others for the goodness of building community.”

Although FCA originates from and is most heavily populated by the school’s softball team, they are hardly the only athletes involved in the club. In fact, the club is also not just for the highest level athletes.

“[FCA] is not just for Division I athletes,” Antonacci said. “At FCA, we define ‘athlete’ as anyone who competes for Christ. Whether that’s on the field or in the classroom, we are all on the same team. Because of this, I want people to know that all are welcome at FCA.”

Brooke Kane-Walker, a sophomore softball player and the secretary of FCA, reiterated how the club is built around openness and community, no matter your level of belief or involvement.

“I want people to know that they don’t have to necessarily be super religious or very deep into their religion to join,” Kane-Walker said. “It is for everyone who enjoys reading scripture, discussing it through the aspects of their life, meeting new people and learning about other people’s journey in faith.”

Kane-Walker also got involved with the club her first year at St. Bonaventure.

“When I was a freshman, [my teammates] talked to me about joining FCA because they thought I would enjoy it,” Kane-Walker said. “This year, Nicole [Antonacci] had asked me to be one of the leaders, and I was thrilled about it because I loved it so much last year.”

A typical meeting consists of icebreakers, small group discussion and reflection, scripture readings and service projects. FCA meets every Monday at 8 p.m. in the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry for those interested.

For Antonacci, her faith is integral to not only the kind of athlete she is, but also the kind of person she chooses to be.

“Without my faith, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am today,” Antonacci said. “Whenever I have a bad practice or game, I remind myself who it is that I am playing for: I play for an audience of One.”

