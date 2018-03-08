BonaResponds reflects: Part 1

By Jim Mahar, Professor Columnist

Sometimes everything just comes together. I can’t explain why it happens, but it is magical when it does. “It” happened over midterm break on the BonaResponds trip to Dickinson, Texas.

Months of planning paid off as over 50 BonaResponds volunteers came together at the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dickinson and went out into the region damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The majority of the volunteers were students from St. Bonaventure, but the group was also made up of alumni, ranging from the class of 1950 to the class of 2017, community members and university employees.

The work was hard, dirty and rewarding. The people we helped each had their own stories to tell – stories of poverty before the storm, the storm itself and the months of painfully slow recovery following the storm.

The trip was both eye-opening and heartbreaking. Volunteers often fought back tears, sometimes unsuccessfully, as they heard the stories and saw the living conditions. These hardships came with their own reward: seeing the thankful smiles of those we helped and recognizing the hope that our actions helped spread.

I could go on, but instead will share some volunteer reflections.

The first reflection is from Bridget Elliott, an alumna on her first BonaResponds trip:

“I was very anxious the days leading up to the trip, as I was going alone and didn’t know anyone; I also have never been on a trip like this, so I didn’t know what to expect. It was a little intimidating at first, as I’m pretty quiet and was way out of my comfort zone. It didn’t take me long to realize I was surrounded by some pretty amazing people, and the best way to learn was to just jump right in. I spent my time at the trailer park where I was seeing living conditions that no one should have to live in; people should not have to live in mold for six months or have holes in the middle of their bedroom floors. It was heartbreaking to learn from Pastor Amos that we were the first group of people willing to go work there. It was eye-opening to see that not everyone has the luxury of family to go stay with or insurance to cover a hotel after a disaster. Even though it was so hard to see how these families were living, seeing the joy we were bringing to them made it all worth it.”

The next is from David Latorre-Martinez, a sophomore finance major:

“When I signed up, I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. I didn’t think I had any skills, except being able to speak Spanish. Before the trip, I had largely forgotten that the U.S. was a country made of immigrants. While I am from Chile originally, I have lived in Olean, New York for the past five years and was exposed to very little diversity. In Dickinson, Texas, there is a high percentage of first-generation immigrants. I immediately found the right job for me: I would be team translator in addition to volunteer worker.

The BonaResponds team helped repair Maria Teresa’s trailer. She suffers from Muscular Dystrophy and falls often. Her trailer was old to start with, then was hit by Harvey. Windows were broken, the yard was a mess and the plumbing was largely inoperable. We were originally asked to fix her wheelchair ramp, but we ended up doing much more.

I worked in her bathroom; the floor was deteriorated and the shower wasn’t working. She had not been able to take a shower for six months. She used a wet cloth to clean herself. My job was to take the floor off. As the team and I were removing the floor, Maria Teresa talked to me. She told me that she lives by herself, but often receives friends from the Houston area. Her friends work during the day and come to her home for the night because they are homeless. Maria Teresa can barely buy food. Nevertheless, every time I went to the trailer park, she offered me food.

Overall, I just want to say that I’m thankful for what I have…No one said that life is always easy, but slowly, and with the help of other individuals, anyone can overcome any challenge.”

Next week we will hear from a few others volunteers. Their words will be different, but their message will be the same. It was a great trip, and we are very fortunate to be able to help.

BonaResponds Notes:

• This Saturday, we will be readying 150 used iPads for shipments to schools in Haiti and possibly to poor schools in the U.S. Come help in Swan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (And, yes, we

will have basketball on!)

• Praebibo, a beer-tasting event and our biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held Friday, March 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Alex Carro at carroas14@bonaventure.edu for more information and tickets.

• Depending on the weather, we will likely be working outside on Sunday. Watch the BonaResponds social media feeds (especially Whatsapp) for more details.

• Quote of the week: “You have given us hope. You have also pushed us to help ourselves. It was too big of a job before, but you have shown us it can be done if we work together.” – Jose in Dickinson, Texas.

This is the sixth in a series of articles by BonaResponds leader Jim Mahar, Ph.D., and the second in a two-part recap of the group’s trip.