Rap group adds advocacy to album

Looking back at 2017 in hip-hop, there were a lot of new and exciting artists we were introduced to. Most people know Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp and others, but there is one group that you should be paying special attention to: Brockhampton. If you haven’t heard about them yet, you better get prepared to see a lot of them in the future.

Brockhampton is a rap collective consisting of 14 different members, ranging from vocalists to producers and even creative art directors. While the group is fully immersed into the hip-hop genre, they prefer to brand themselves as a boyband. The group, founded by recording artist Kevin Abstract, who calls the group the “best boyband since One Direction,” has been making serious strides since this past summer. Those strides began with the first installment of the “SATURATION” album trilogy.

Since June, Brockhampton has released three studio albums titled “SATURATION I,” “II” and “III,” and they’ve seen their popularity skyrocket. Some of their most recognizable songs are seen in tracks like “GOLD,” “SWEET,” “GUMMY” and “BLEACH,” but there is so much more about this group that makes them special.

A factor setting the boyband apart from the pack is the number of real issues the group tackles and touches upon with music. Brockhampton’s music constantly addresses serious societal issues like sexuality, mental health and drug abuse, and the delivery on these topics is both refreshing and real.

Kevin Abstract, the group’s founder and frontrunner, is an openly gay artist who never backs away from talking about how his sexuality has impacted his life and relationship with his family.

In tracks like “JUNKY” and “STUPID,” Abstract fully dives into his sexuality. His great lyricism, coupled with his excellent delivery as an artist, makes his music impossible to ignore. It’s something that isn’t very common in the rap world; hearing Abstract be so open and real about such a serious topic is just one of the many things that makes this group so diversified, as compared to other artists.

Aside from the meaningful, unique content which defines their music, it’s also worth mentioning that these guys just go hard. The group has six vocalists with vastly different sounds and styles, and their ability to play off one another and provide their audience with some of the smoothest transitions in rap is incredible.

Abstract is on another level when it comes to making addicting hooks, and everyone else in the group plays to their specific roles perfectly. Just the fact that these guys were able to drop three albums in six months is an accomplishment that is worth listener attention, but once you start listening to these guys, you’ll be on the wave forever.

Open Spotify or Apple Music, search Brockhampton, play the song “GOLD” and, before you know it, you’ll be keeping a gold chain on your neck, staying as fly as a jet and making sure them boys are treating you with respect.