Paper bag pants: flattering on all sizes

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

Whether you are shopping in stores or even online, you have probably come across this new, fun pant trend: paper bag waisted pants.

The paper bag trend is all about the high cinched-in waist that is very flattering on every shape and size. It is made up of extra fabric at the waist. It usually comes with a belt or is already cinched to make the pant flattering on every body shape. They are very comfortable, which means everyone needs a pair or five in his or her closet.

There are many different colors and styles on the market that will fit anyone’s fashion sense. The different styles range from solid color to denim, striped, plaid and gingham print.

Retailers like SheIN and Asos offer a couple different styles of the paper bag waisted pants that come in all sizes, including petite and plus. SheIN is a good place if you are looking for a wide variety of affordable styles.

If you are trying not to buy pants because we are approaching the end of winter, or if you’re looking for options to wear on spring break, you can find paper bag waisted shorts and skirts on many websites. An alternative can be to mock the trend with a full-on jumpsuit that has a tie to cinch in the waist.

There are many different ways you can rock this trend. You need to start off by finding your perfect fit, meaning style, length and color that works best with your body and style.

Pairing it with a bodysuit, crop top, T-shirt, button down or any top that resonates with your style. The trick is tucking your top in, so it gives you a shape. That way, you don’t look like an actual paper bag.

To finish off the look, style the pants with sneakers, boots, block heels or sandals. Adding fun accessories will also help spice up the fit.

Pictured above, here are a couple ways you can style these pants:

The first pant (left photo), a neutral gingham, found at SheIN, is a gray-frill, belt-waisted gingham style. By adding a fun body suit or letter print tee, like the “hello sunshine” T-shirt at SheIN or mustard colored, high neck star print bodysuit. This body suit is great if you want to step out of your comfort zone and make a statement. Finish it off by pairing your shoe of choice.

The ASOS black boyfriend jeans with the paper bag waist (middle photo) are also knockout. This option is good if you are going more casual. Pair this with a T-shirt or, if you want to dress it up a bit, go for a button-down dress shirt, or something bold, like an ASOS white T-shirt with “extra” written in black print. It’s something simple, but it also makes a statement.

The next paper bag styling (right photo), features a shorter-sleeve button down from Urban Outfitters; this is dressier, but still can be worn casually, depending on how you accessorize.

Don’t be afraid to try out this new pant trend because you are going to feel confident when you put it on, as they are able to flatter every body shape.