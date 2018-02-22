Gun violence sparks local conversation

By Nicholas Gallo, Staff Writer
In the wake of recent shootings, educational institution’s campus safety has become an increasing issue of concern. Eight school shooting incidents have happened this month, with Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, being the most recent school affected by a mass shooting.
According to a Washington Post article, an ongoing analysis found “more than 150,000 students attending at least 170 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.”
Some students said they have heard rumors of a possible intruder drill on the St. Bonaventure University campus in the near future.
“There haven’t been any hints about an upcoming drill being performed on campus,” said Emily Kindred, a resident assistant and senior psychology major. “Gary [Segrue, director of campus security], hasn’t given us any information as of yet.”
St. Bonaventure has a protocol in place, according to Colleen Corrado, another resident assistant.
“If we were to have some sort of intruder, [the protocol implemented] is called ‘Run, Hide, Fight,” Corrado said.
All the resident assistants completed training at the beginning of the academic school year with Chris Anderson, director of the Wellness Center, according to Corrado.
“We participated in an interactive lecture, followed by an active portion, in which Chris Anderson trained us on self-defense in case we ever have to ‘Fight,’” said Corrado. “Residence directors, Rob Defazio, [interim executive director for Residential Living and Conduct], or some other administration on campus would direct us on how to proceed with our students.”
Corrado said if resident assistants can’t receive instructions, administration informs them to tell students to run, hide and, if absolutely necessary, fight back.
Riley Eike, a graduate student in the Integrated Marketing Communications Program, said she never thought about the possibility of an active shooter on campus until the summer before her undergraduate senior year. At the time, while working with the Office of Events and Conferences, it was reported that there would be a campus lock down.
“I remember hearing from my boss to not leave the office because of a disgruntled student on campus,” said Eike. “The employees of the Record’s Office told us that the student was emotionally unstable and could possibly hurt someone.”
She also remembers, as a freshman at St. Bonaventure, receiving a text alert from Dean Atkins, the residence director at the time, about a suspicious package being dropped off at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
Kathy Wysocki, the tutoring coordinator of the Student Success Center at Bonaventure, said she feels safe coming into work everyday and that, if there was an issue on campus, Bonaventure would have the right protocol to keep herself, other faculty members and students safe.
“My one daughter attends Portville Elementary School, and every day when she leaves to go to school, I do have some anxiety,” said Wysocki. “My daughter has come home and told me about the lockdown drill they had at school and, to me, it seemed that she took it very seriously.”
Wysocki said she believes, no matter how much training there is, no one can be prepared for such an incident. At her daughter’s school, they lock the doors once school begins and teachers have key-cards to swipe in and out of the school.
Marisa Fiorelli, a tutor and long-term substitute teacher at Aston Elementary School in Aston, Pennsylvania, is scared and sad that students have the fear of intruders with dangerous weapons entering the school.
Fiorelli said, at their elementary school, the principal talks on the loudspeaker and issues a code red. Fiorelli said teachers lock their doors and make sure no students are in the hallways.
“It’s terrifying that this is the student’s reality in 2018,” Fiorelli said.
According to sbu.edu under Campus Safety, St. Bonaventure University has an annual security and fire safety report. During the 2016-17 academic school year, no incidents or arrests were made involving firearms in resident facilities, according to the report.
Greetings!
In case anyone has forgotten, SBU’s manual on how to respond to emergencies is available electronically on the University’s Web page (which employees and students have been encouraged to bookmark), and hard copies are readily available in many areas, including all classrooms.
The University has asked everyone to become familiar with the contents of the manual, which has been designed to serve as a quick reference for effective action in the event of an emergency.
As pertains to “Crime in Progress/Active Threat,” pp. 5-6 of the manual provide recommendations for taking refuge, and for the worst case scenario of being confronted by an attacker with no opportunity to flee, such as in a classroom, including …
– If it’s not possible to evacuate the threat area, not seek an area of safe refuge.
– If you are able to find a safe refuge, secure all doors and windows as quickly as possible and barricade as many items between you and the threat as possible (i.e. table arm chairs, tables, cabinets, etc.)
– Do not attempt to make contact (verbal or physical) with the individual responsible for the threat unless no other option is available.
– Once in a secure location, DO NOT open the door for anyone but the Police. This includes others seeking refuge as this may be a ploy by the attacker to gain access.
– While police are en route, stay calm, render any assistance you are qualified to perform, locate and fill out the form on page 7 before discussing the incident with anyone, and turn the form over to the Police when completed. Be alert, be observant — features that you remember regarding the physical characteristics can greatly assist the Police in their investigation.
– If you are alone, you might wish to prepare for one-on-one combat with the threat individual if your life is in imminent danger. Active resistance increases the chances of survival, but this is strictly a personal decision. You always have a choice
– If you are fortunate to be in a group, develop a collective plan for how you will combat the attacker posing the threat should he/she gain access to your area of refuge. Frequently, it is possible to overwhelm an attacker if multiple people resist or attack from different directions at the same time. While this reduces the risk of numerous serious or fatal injuries to the group as a whole, the chance of someone being injured is still present. This is a risk that the group must accept with any plan.
If the individual responsible for the threat gains access to your refuge, …
– Attempt to find some cover (solid objects) to place between you and the individual
– Identify objects which can be used as missiles or weapons. Examples may be student desks, keys, shoes, belts, books, cell phones, ipods, book bags, laptops, pens, pencils, etc. or any item capable of being launched at an attacker. Articles of clothing can be used for protection against a knife-wielding attacker
– IMPORTANT: During “active threat” situations, the decision to resist the threat is an individual decision that no one person can make for anyone else. An aggressive resistance may assist with your personal safety, the safety of the group, and increase the chances of survival. There are NO guarantees when offering resistance that NO one will be injured.
May you never have to put these recommendations to practical use!
Sincerely,
George Lapennas
Assoc. Prof. of Biology, Retired