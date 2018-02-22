Gun violence sparks local conversation

By Nicholas Gallo, Staff Writer

In the wake of recent shootings, educational institution’s campus safety has become an increasing issue of concern. Eight school shooting incidents have happened this month, with Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, being the most recent school affected by a mass shooting.

According to a Washington Post article, an ongoing analysis found “more than 150,000 students attending at least 170 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.”

Some students said they have heard rumors of a possible intruder drill on the St. Bonaventure University campus in the near future.

“There haven’t been any hints about an upcoming drill being performed on campus,” said Emily Kindred, a resident assistant and senior psychology major. “Gary [Segrue, director of campus security], hasn’t given us any information as of yet.”

St. Bonaventure has a protocol in place, according to Colleen Corrado, another resident assistant.

“If we were to have some sort of intruder, [the protocol implemented] is called ‘Run, Hide, Fight,” Corrado said.

All the resident assistants completed training at the beginning of the academic school year with Chris Anderson, director of the Wellness Center, according to Corrado.

“We participated in an interactive lecture, followed by an active portion, in which Chris Anderson trained us on self-defense in case we ever have to ‘Fight,’” said Corrado. “Residence directors, Rob Defazio, [interim executive director for Residential Living and Conduct], or some other administration on campus would direct us on how to proceed with our students.”

Corrado said if resident assistants can’t receive instructions, administration informs them to tell students to run, hide and, if absolutely necessary, fight back.

Riley Eike, a graduate student in the Integrated Marketing Communications Program, said she never thought about the possibility of an active shooter on campus until the summer before her undergraduate senior year. At the time, while working with the Office of Events and Conferences, it was reported that there would be a campus lock down.

“I remember hearing from my boss to not leave the office because of a disgruntled student on campus,” said Eike. “The employees of the Record’s Office told us that the student was emotionally unstable and could possibly hurt someone.”

She also remembers, as a freshman at St. Bonaventure, receiving a text alert from Dean Atkins, the residence director at the time, about a suspicious package being dropped off at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Kathy Wysocki, the tutoring coordinator of the Student Success Center at Bonaventure, said she feels safe coming into work everyday and that, if there was an issue on campus, Bonaventure would have the right protocol to keep herself, other faculty members and students safe.

“My one daughter attends Portville Elementary School, and every day when she leaves to go to school, I do have some anxiety,” said Wysocki. “My daughter has come home and told me about the lockdown drill they had at school and, to me, it seemed that she took it very seriously.”

Wysocki said she believes, no matter how much training there is, no one can be prepared for such an incident. At her daughter’s school, they lock the doors once school begins and teachers have key-cards to swipe in and out of the school.

Marisa Fiorelli, a tutor and long-term substitute teacher at Aston Elementary School in Aston, Pennsylvania, is scared and sad that students have the fear of intruders with dangerous weapons entering the school.

Fiorelli said, at their elementary school, the principal talks on the loudspeaker and issues a code red. Fiorelli said teachers lock their doors and make sure no students are in the hallways.

“It’s terrifying that this is the student’s reality in 2018,” Fiorelli said.

According to sbu.edu under Campus Safety, St. Bonaventure University has an annual security and fire safety report. During the 2016-17 academic school year, no incidents or arrests were made involving firearms in resident facilities, according to the report.