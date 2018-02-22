EIC comments on problematic parking

As a fourth-year student at St. Bonaventure University, I’ve long struggled with the rationale for breaking any and all designated parking rules on Bona’s basketball game days.

It’s no secret; Bonaventure students have been consistently frustrated with the inconvenience of certain parking lots on campus. The common university response to these complaints is usually a dismissive statement: “It’s a small campus.” But, as I see it, that’s actually a rational claim.

Compared to larger universities, Bonaventure is easily navigated, border to border, in a 15-minute walk or so. But my qualms with campus parking don’t lie in recurring unexpected walks due to an inability to find parking on my way into work; instead, the double standard for parking on game days is the catalyst to my frustration.

At the end of the day, parking designations presumably aim to congregate students, faculty, staff and visitors with similar destinations in conveniently marked spots. For example, as a graduate student in the Jandoli School of Communication, I park in the back lot of the John. J Murphy Professional Building. The professors, on the other hand, park closer to Murphy. We all have the same destination and that structure works well.

Aside from common congregation, though, parking designations ideally would more importantly aim to minimize vehicles parking in hazardous areas, obstructing traffic and causing potential accidents.

Over my past four years at Bonaventure, the number of yellow tickets I’ve seen flapping on both my own car windshield, and those of friends, has been astronomical, but that’s never the case on a game day. In fact, it’s nearly impossible to spot.

If one of the most important incentives for designated parking areas is to avoid harmful park jobs that could lead to vehicular damage and injuries, I’ve often wondered why there seem to be no limitations on game day parking. Fans park vehicles on both sides of the road, lining nearly every bend of campus. In fact, traveling from The Sandra A. and William L. Richter Center towards the Garden Apartments almost becomes a real-world Mario Kart adventure, with a bit less whimsical thrill and more anxiety over repair costs.

From a student standpoint, this parking double standard sends a clear message: Ticketing students is a financial priority, since studuent vehicle and account information is on file. As for game-day visitors, the university seems to care less, mainly because they’re already spending big bucks to sit in The Reilly Center.

Game day is great, but a policy means little without consistency. If the university would like to see students adhering to assigned parking more frequently, a more cohesive policy (one where athletics isn’t another excuse to break the rules) should be enforced on game days.

Liam McGurl is the co-editor-in-chief at The Bona Venture

His email is mcgurllt14@bonaventure.edu