Bona Giving Day reaches record donation

St.Bonaventure University’s students, faculty, alumni and friends gifted over $387,000 on Thursday, Feb. 8 for the third annual Bona Giving Day.

“Our goal this year was 850 gifts, and we exceeded that goal,” said Karen Heitzinger, the director of Annual Giving.

She said Bonaventure received 947 gifts online or by mail during the 24-hour fundraising event.

“Though we haven’t been doing it long, each year we’ve set new records for giving,” said Alan Riddle, the Annual Giving development officer.

“This year, we raised about $55,000 more than last year and had 90 more gifts during the day,” he said.

Heitzinger said the gifts will go towards The Bonaventure Fund, which benefits all students through Financial Aid scholarships, technology, academic programs and more. She said 96 percent of the students attending Bonaventure receive some sort of financial support from the fund.

The gifts also benefit athletic teams, the School of Business and the purchasing of artwork seen in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, according to Heitzinger.

Riddle said the community participated in five challenges during the fundraiser. One challenge included an anonymous alumnus promising $25,000 if constituents donated 300 gifts by noon. Donors met this goal and the alumnus donated the money.

Heitzinger and Riddle said two alumni, Colette Dow, ’88, and Michael Hill, ’96, also promised $10,000 if the community donated 100 gifts in 60 minutes.

“I’m happy with the Bona Nation: the faculty, alumni, students,” Heitzinger said. “For us to raise $387,000 in one day shows the loyalty and affinity [they all] have for the university. It’s amazing.”

The staff, mainly housed in the University Office of Advancement in Francis Hall, had all hands on deck for the event.

“The entire advancement office played a part in the day,” Riddle said. “Whether it was speaking to donors and arranging some of our major challenge gifts, recruiting and training chapter volunteers, site development or developing communication strategy, it really was a team effort.”

Heitzinger agreed that collaborative efforts made Bona Giving Day successful.

“It was a team effort,” Heitzinger said. “It wouldn’t have been successful had it not been for the people behind the scenes.”

“Advancement dealt with gifts, PR sent tweets, Rachel Elser ran the student scavenger hunt and Alan Riddle, he was instrumental in executing the whole day.”

Riddle said they’re already looking to the fourth annual Bona Giving Day.

“While we’re still wrapping up everything from this year, we have had some preliminary discussions on next year,” he said. “We hope to see the day continue to grow. And I’m confident that, with the love our alumni community shows to the University, we’ll be able to see that happen.”