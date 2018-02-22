An ode to Chris Wallace

By John Restuccia, Contributing Writer

When I think about the news anchors I’ve seen in my lifetime, one person shines above all others with non-partisanship interviews, journalistic integrity and a genuine joy for news on one of the most partisan news networks. That man is Chris Wallace.

Now when people think of Wallace, they think “Fox News” and “a conservative talking head.” However, I feel Wallace is one of the most misunderstood people in news media today. To start off, many people don’t know that, despite working for Fox News, Wallace is actually a registered Democrat. He does not just vote for his party. However, he has gone on record saying he has voted for a mix of candidates from multiple parties.

Wallace represents the average moderate American voter who looks more at the person as well as the policies rather than just voting for one party. When it comes to reporting, Wallace has just about won every major award imaginable. This includes three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, and even the ICFJ Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism, which was specifically given to Wallace for his unbiased approach to interviewing. To me, this just goes to show how much he cares about his job as well as how great he is doing it.

Whenever I turn on Fox News Sunday in the early mornings after a long Saturday night, I am always greeted with that classic Wallace smile and the energy he brings to simply reporting the news. During his interviews, you can see how much he loves being able to even talk to these important people as well as ask them real questions that people want to know the answers to.

So my hat goes off to you, Mr. Wallace. After 50 years of broadcasting, no one does it better than you, and I hope you continue your great work.

Photo courtesy of insider.foxnews.com