Students go above and beyond for Lent

By Nicholas Gallo, Staff Writer

This Lenten season, some St. Bonaventure University students are committing to bettering themselves and the rest of the campus community through exceptional Lenten promises.

“It’s too cheesy to give up something like candy,” said Kaylee Brabham, a junior biology and health science double major. “Lent is supposed to be a time where we better our community, do something positive and see God in the world around us.”

Ania Rzepeka, a freshman business management major, said she committed to writing daily letters to people who have changed her life.

Sarah Rose Costello, a junior triple certification education major, has made a promise to attend adoration or mass every day of Lent.

Some students are going even further for the religious season. Joe Gardner, a sophomore history and secondary education double major, didn’t grow up with any specific religious practices as a child.

Since deciding to attend a Catholic university, Gardner has become interested in converting to Catholicism.

Gardner joined the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) and is looking forward to being baptized, celebrating first communion and being confirmed this semester.

“Many of the sacraments and the physical aspects of Catholicism are things that I find intriguing to learn about,” said Gardner.

To celebrate Lent, Gardner has committed to giving up drinking on Friday nights. Since he is staying sober, Gardner will be offering rides to anyone on campus who needs them.

While he is not charging students for rides, Gardner will be accepting donations toward a scholarship that honors his late friend, Hunter Fox. Fox, a former student of Mexico Academy, suffered from mental illness and tragically took his own life on Nov 2, 2016.

Any money donated for a ride will be sent to Fox’s family. Gardner said that any contribution would be greatly appreciated because the money will be used to support people like Fox, ultimately making the world a better place.

“If I could raise any kind of money for the family, it would be like a cherry on top,” said Gardner. “He was one of the best guys I ever met, and I think doing something for him and his family would be great and would help me as well, as I still struggle sometimes knowing that he’s gone.”

Besides Gardner, other students are looking to make an impact within themselves and their community.

Brabham practices Catholicism and is a coordinator for Mt. Irenaeus.

This year, Brabham is not sacrificing something for Lent, but challenging herself to benefit others.

“I’m looking to be more aware of the people around me and trying to build relationships,” Brabham said. “Every day I am trying to notice something I haven’t before on campus or talk to somebody I normally wouldn’t.”

Brabham has been involved with the mountain for three years, serving as academic spokes leader last year. This year she became a co-coordinator for Mt. Irenaeus and has always enjoyed staying overnight. Brabham encourages students to attend one of the open overnights planned for this Lenten season.

“In my experience, the mountain is a place that is spiritual without being forceful,” said Brabham. “I love the mountain because it can be anything you need it to be at the time. For someone who has been going for three years, every time it’s different, and you always get something different out of it.”

She believes the mountain is a place that facilitates those types of conversations and that simply being with one another is a positive experience.

If students would like to reach out to Joe Gardner, he is available by call or text at (315) 297-9304.

For more information about the mountain and its open overnights, students can contact Br. Kevin Kriso, O.F.M., at kkriso@sbu.edu.

For more information about RCIA, contact Amanda Naujoks at anaujoks@sbu.edu.