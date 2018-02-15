Remember the reason for V-Day

By Michelle Onofrio, Contributing Writer

Valentine’s Day has now passed, and so has the day of widespread exchanging of romantic gifts. It is considered the “romance holiday” by our culture. People are often pressured into buying the “perfect gift” for their significant other, reducing the holiday to an exchange of material goods rather than an occasion for authentic expressions of love. However, the romantic origins are too often skewed by the modern representation of what is the feast day of one of the saints of the Catholic Church.

Although there are many accounts of St. Valentine, with uncertain credibility, it is known that Valentine was a Catholic priest who lived in Rome during the third century. Claudius II, the emperor, had outlawed marriage for young men because he thought single men were more fit to serve in the military than married men with children. Valentine believed this law to be unjust, so he continued to marry young men and women in secret, although it is unclear if this directly led to his arrest. While Valentine was in prison, he healed a jailor’s blind daughter, and later sent her a letter, signed “From your Valentine.” This was thought to be the first “valentine.” When the emperor discovered what Valentine was doing, he sentenced him to death; he had to choose between renouncing his faith and being subjected to a beating and beheading. Valentine chose the latter, for his strong faith gave him the courage to lay down his life for God.

In looking at how Valentine’s Day is celebrated today, I believe St. Valentine would be dissatisfied at the emphasis we place on “giving the perfect gift” or even just feeling pressured to buy something over-the-top special. The true spirit of St. Valentine’s Day, in my opinion, is showcased by the simple acts of love that St. Valentine performed. His love for others and God was expressed in thoughtful gestures, such as the first “valentine.”

Nowadays, Valentine’s Day, like most holidays, has become overly commercialized, to the point when certain gifts are expected and valued more than love itself. Valentine’s Day has evolved to become the second largest card and gift-giving holiday of the year, behind Christmas. According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans were expected to spend $19.7 billion on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Consumers are led to believe that Valentine’s Day won’t be complete without getting that perfect item. While it is perfectly acceptable to give gifts as a token of the love that people have for their significant others, they should be just that: tokens. Society’s focus should not be on the material aspect, but rather on that which naturally springs from the heart. Loving another person involves willing what is best for them and being willing to give one’s self to a significant other. This is exactly what society’s main focus should be. In the words of Mother Teresa, “we can do small things with great love.”