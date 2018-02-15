Fashion week stuns with bold colors

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

Only six days into the first New York Fashion Week of 2018, people are already blown away. There are trends, colors, patterns, fabrics, accessories and silhouettes we’ve yet to see, but will not forget.

Naeem Khan is one of those unforgettable shows from past fashion weeks that has gone so far. Naeem Khan presented a very fun and colorful display, as usual. The first model to hit the runway came out in an extremely colorful, detailed, maroon zip-up sweat suit in velvet. Everybody has been loving the velvet trend, and it is not going anywhere.

Like most of the clothing in Naeem Khan’s collections, the details on the sweat suit were mainly bright yellows, blues and pinks, along with other bold and vibrant colors. Two more velvet outfits followed, all three consisting of beautifully stitched details and sequins. The patterns in the designs were similar to those featured in Naeem Khan’s last Fall and Winter Fashion Week shows. A pair of Louis Vuitton black heels topped off almost every outfit.

Like most designers, there is a trend found throughout their collections, and Naeem Khan’s never fails. The sparkle and detail of the designs didn’t stop, and the amazingly stunning colors kept coming.

The trend of bold colors, intense detail and unique shapes keeps filling the runways. Another fun show this week was Libertine. It continued with designs which included wild patterns such as funky flowers, stripes, glitter and patch work. These designs were, of course, made with vibrant and bold colors, and the use of gems and sparkles were not left out.

One more fun and creative show was the Philipp Plein Winter and Fall Collection. It started with a snowmobile show followed by the performance of the rapper 6ix9ine and his song “Kooda.” It doesn’t stop there. On top of the show’s amazing sets, the use of a life-size robot was put into action. The first model to enter the runway walked out of a spaceship wearing a skintight bodysuit labeled, “I LOVE YOU PHILIPP PLEIN.” Once she entered the stage, the show took on its full effect of a winter wonderland.

His collection consisted of street couture and, although this show was amazing, there has been some speculation of Philipp Plein copying ideas from the Craig Green X Moncler collaboration.

NYFW has also had a classy, elegant side. Flowers were not only a trend seen in many collections this season, but they were also a popular decoration on the runway.

Tori Burch designs an array of clothing items as well as accessories. She is best known for her purses and shoes. Tori Burch took more of a classic and elegant approach this fashion week with a philharmonic that played throughout the course of the show. The show was on a grass stage decorated in light pink flowers that the collection’s color scheme matched perfectly.

This show captured the trend of light pastels, down-to-earth neutrals and whites. White was all over Fashion Week. It might be safe to say people will definitely be wearing white before Memorial Day this year. The maze-like set up of this show’s runway set for an amazing finale.

Jason Wu’s show had a similar theme to the Tori Burch’s, except for the more vibrant color schemes of the decorative flowers, as well as the collection itself. He was more focused on the neutral colors, but still had many vibrant colors to add into the mix. Towards the end of the show, the trend of laces and sheer fabrics, as well as the use of gems and sparkles, can be seen. This seems to be an overall trend in NYFW so far.

