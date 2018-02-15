Bonaventure offers new opportunities

By Morgan Hoffman,

The women’s basketball team welcomed junior forward Dajah Logan to the team this year after she transferred from College of Charleston, where she played for two seasons.

During her time at Charleston, Logan saw extensive playing time. But for the 5-foot 11-inch guard, the fit wasn’t right.

“Being in a big city was interesting,” Logan said. “But I really didn’t feel like I was getting the best college experience out of it. Something was missing.”

Logan described that she was looking for a culture that would suit her better than Charleston had.

“Bonaventure gave me a ‘family-feel’ right when I walked on campus,” Logan said. “All of the opportunities I have here, I just didn’t feel like I had before.”

Logan knew Bonaventure’s academics and basketball program were the right fit for her to excel, so she traded her Cougars jersey for a Bonnies one.

Although Logan is on the roster, she isn’t allowed to compete for the Bonnies in the 2017-18 season due to NCAA rules, which require an athlete transferring from one Division I school to another to sit out for one year.

She says it’s difficult to sit out for a whole year, but there are some advantages that come from it.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Logan said. “Seeing the game from a different perspective, like the coaches do, has helped me grow my game.”

Logan mentioned another advantage being that she could attend school longer.

As a sports studies major, she aspires to play professionally, coach or maybe even become an orthopedic surgeon.

Outside of basketball, Dajah finds time to be involved in The Black Student Union and DJ’s around campus.

Even though Logan is unable to compete with her team, she’s still making an impact on the program.

Jesse Fleming, St. Bonaventure women’s basketball head coach, describes Logan as being a versatile player on the court. But Fleming had a lot to say about Logan off the court, as well.

“She’s such a positive person,” Fleming said. “Her charisma draws you to her. She’s always trying to make someone else’s day.”

Overall, Logan is happy with her decision to transfer to Bonaventure, even if it does mean sitting out a year.

“I’ve become a better teammate, a better player and an all-around better person,” Logan said.