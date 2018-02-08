By Haylei John, SGA President

The Student Government Association (SGA) has faced a number of issues and concerns that affect the student body during the past few weeks. The executive board addressed each issue with a public statement as they were brought up, and then further addressed the situations during the Feb. 1 SGA meeting. Speakers from the administration and student affairs department were present at the meeting to give additional information to students.

The first issue addressed at the meeting was the bias incident. There was a recap of the specifics and the subsequent forum that was held during the previous week. President Dennis DePerro, Ed.D., Nichole Gonzalez, interim vice president for student affairs, and Parker Suddeth, coordinator of the Damietta Center for Multicultural Student Affairs, explained that steps are being taken to better train both faculty and students on topics of cultural competency. Educational programming, training and meetings will be announced through the IDEAL Campaign and different areas of student affairs. SGA will be actively supporting these efforts and working to create the necessary changes in campus culture that so many students had addressed at the forum.

Robert DeFazio, executive director for Residential Living and Conduct, then gave updates on the damages to the Bona Bus. The cost of repairs is higher than originally expected, with the minimum price now being $3,330. Those responsible for the damages still have not come forward, so SGA continues to encourage those with any information to bring it to security. SGA worked hard to coordinate a second bus during the colder months, only to have the additional bus severely damaged on the first night it ran. Any information on the matter is greatly appreciated.

Gonzalez and DeFazio, as well as Robbie Chulick of the Center for Activities, Recreation, and Leadership, brought a new issue to the attention of SGA. The quad party that is thrown by students near the townhouses during Spring Weekend will be prohibited this year. The party has never been sponsored or planned as official Spring Weekend programming, though it has not been stopped in past years. DeFazio explained that additional security will be present in the area to ensure that the party does not occur. He has requested that students with questions or suggestions for additional programming contact him. Chulick then explained that the Hickey Dining Hall will be open for extended hours during Spring Weekend, and that new programming will take place, as well. Those interested in helping to plan aspects of Spring Weekend programming can contact either DeFazio or Chulick via email at rdefazio@sbu.edu and tchulick@sbu.edu.

The last presenter at the meeting was Michael Makutonin, a sophomore computer science major, who introduced the idea of creating a committee to more efficiently create and distribute student opinion surveys. This committee would allow SGA and members of the campus community to put forward survey requests to be evaluated and devised. The motion to create this ad hoc committee was put forth and accepted at the meeting. This ad hoc committee will thus operate until the end of the current executive board’s tenure. The committee can then be evaluated by the next executive board or possibly added to the SGA constitution next year. The current members of this committee are Makutonin, Sam Chen, a junior bioinformatics major, Haylei John, a senior Spanish and international studies double major, Ann Lehman, director of institutional research, and Dr. Michael Klucznik, assistant professor of mathematics.

Two new members were inducted into SGA at the meeting as appointments. Soquania Henry, a junior wellbeing of marginalized societies major, was appointed as club senator for the Black Student Union. Henry will now represent and vote in the interest of the Black Student Union on SGA matters. Khadija Ndiaye, a sophomore English major, was appointed to the position of senator at large for the class of 2020. Ndiaye will be able to work with the other representatives of the class of 2020 to plan events and fundraising opportunities. She is also a voting member of SGA. We’re excited to welcome these new members to SGA.

Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in Swan 109.

Please contact members of the executive board with questions or to be added to the meeting agenda.