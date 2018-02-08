Partisan problems: the Nunes Memo

By Brandon Sapienza, Staff Writer

With the recent release of the Devon Nunes FISA Memo, Republicans have called into question the relevancy of the investigation into the Trump campaign and any possible involvement with the Russian government. While the answer to that question is still up for debate, the biggest issue coming out of this memo released last Friday is how dysfunctional our government and intelligence agencies are.

Whether you support him or not, President Donald Trump made the partisan chaos of Washington much worse. His questionable rhetoric and behavior, at times, made this bad scenario even worse. The numbers Trump is currently putting up, as voted on by his own party, makes him the least favorable Republican president in recent memory, according to Newsweek. Put that together with this ugly investigation into Trump and his associates, and the government looks like a mess.

Leon Panetta, former FBI director, said days before Trump allowed the release of this classified memo that, “Undermining the intelligence community and other institutions can cause a Constitutional crisis.” With more information coming out each day about the intelligence agencies, America seems to be heading for a Constitutional crisis.

The memo identifies the complete partisan nature of the agencies that are supposed to be independent from all the political drama. Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in the memo that most of the information used to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page, an ex-Trump advisor, came from a Democrat-funded dossier.

The FBI’s role is to remain neutral. If the basis for this warrant came from a partisan-affiliated source, the idea of staying independent in these matters has effectively been thrown out the window.

Acting treasonous against the United States as a citizen is an extremely detrimental and serious allegation. That being said, the information that proves a potential act of treason should not be coming from a party that wants to see the demise of Trump or the Republican Party as a whole.

Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein, along with the heads of the FBI, should be ashamed of themselves. The very fabric of a man’s freedom was compromised because of illegitimate evidence backed by people that had no business investigating a private citizen, and they allowed it to happen.

As a result, the reaction from Trump was exactly what we expected. He said the wrong thing, and the legitimacy of his presidency is going down the tubes, once again. Just when he gained the trust of many during the State of the Union, he lost it in a matter of days. Unfortunately, that is how it works in Washington. It isn’t how it should be, but in a world where our trusted intelligence officers are not doing their jobs properly, and our president is not making himself look innocent, anything can happen.

Photo courtesy of pnglmg.com