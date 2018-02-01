By Gunnar Schifley, Contributing Writer

The world of finance, economics and investments is a complicated world with a plethora of ways to approach it. Students in Money Management (SIMM) is a club on campus to answer personal and larger financial questions, such as

SIMM is a student-run investment fund on campus that manages over $500,000 by investing it in stocks, bonds and other financial tools. When we meet, we discuss the overall economy and the stock market, including a diverse area of business topics, global politics, psychology, biology, engineering, technology, computer science and many others. Every student gets a say in what happens in the club, whether the student is a sector member, leader or the general manager of the fund.

Many people want to retire someday. We all look to the future constantly, but planning for it is another conversation entirely. In SIMM, achieving that goal is possible. Many people go to someone else to manage their money and help them invest, but here at St. Bonaventure, you have the opportunity to learn about it on campus.

While being a full-time student, it is very hard to focus on investing and learning how to save money. In SIMM, we can help students learn about all of this, and, with this, students can better understand how to financially plan and sustain the lives they want to live.

Students learn how to invest, where to invest and why to invest. And learning is only the half of it. There are opportunities to teach, mentor, discuss theories and manage in positions like being a senior analyst.

Through SIMM, students can take their retirement and savings into their own hands and understand what is happening with their savings while spending time doing what they enjoy.

SIMM meets Mondays and Wednesdays in SWAN 101 from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

In closing, “Buy low, sell high and may the markets forever be in your favor!”

This is the first installment in a series of pieces by various members of Students in Money Management.