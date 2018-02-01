Scraba gives insights on Special Olympics

St. Bonaventure University will be celebrating Unified Sports Day this Sunday, a program started by Special Olympics.

Paula Scraba, Ph.D., O.S.F., a special education professor at Bonaventure and campus Special Olympics liason, dedicates most of her time to these causes. She’s excited for Sunday’s events, as the program brings students with and without disabilities together.

“Unified Sports is a program started by Special Olympics for athletes with and without disabilities playing on the same team,” said Scraba. “Students are learning the sport together. It’s making social change in school through sports.”

Scraba said that most people don’t know these programs are free to attend, so fundraising within the community plays a big roll. Without these fundraising opportunities, Bonaventure students would not be able to host or volunteer.

“The Special Olympics Program is totally free, so the only way they’re able to provide these programs is through fundraisers such as the Polar Plunge and Torch Run,” said Scraba. “In the fall and winter, we had the Polar Spray, which was a lead up to the Polar Plunge. In the spring, we’re getting ready for the unified basketball competition with about six surrounding schools, such as Olean and Hinsdale.”

Along with Bonaventure students, Archbishop Walsh Academy students will join as volunteers. A physical education class from Houghton College will also help out.

“As one of the sections for senior forum, students from across campus in all different majors are able to volunteer,” said Scraba. “They actually go into the schools and coach. That’s what they’re trained for. They have to take a national Unified Sports certification program through the National Association of Interscholastic Sports and pass quizzes that enable them to go out into the community.”

Scraba considers Bonaventure the “Special Olympics University of New York.” The University is extremely involved in all aspects of the program.

“We’re the only University in the world that trains college students to be volunteer coaches in one country and send them to another country,” said Scraba. “Special Olympics of New York is the largest one in America and sixth in the world. Bonaventure’s connection is Neal Johnson, who is a Bona alumus, and just retired after 30 years of being the head CEO of Special Olympics of New York.”

The money raised on Sunday will be going toward the 2018 Trooper Ross M. Memorial Torch Run in May. The run begins in Lincoln Park, goes to multiple places throughout the community and ends at the university.