Juicy to make comeback at Fashion Week

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

Fashion Week is coming again, and the shows are beginning soon. We already have been given some inside secrets on some of the many changes being made. Get ready for the kick off Fashion Week on Feb. 8 taking place in America’s fashion capital—New York City!

Vogue has recently announced that many designers will not be appearing in this year’s show, but there will be many new additions based on last year’s line-up. One of the major industry giants from last year that is not making an appearance in this year’s show is the collaboration, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna. Which, to be honest, we should have all seen coming. Rihanna’s clothing line has lived the same life as Kanye West’s clothing line. Yes, they pieces are fun and unique designs, but are they practical? Maybe if their clothing lines weren’t so unreasonably expensive.

And yes, the clothing lines are trendy, but both seemed to gain and lose their spotlight quickly. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, however, is taking off. If only her collaboration with Puma did the same.

One of the bigger surprises is that Alexander Wang will also not be appearing in Fashion Week, but he will still have his own show.

With many designers leaving this year’s Fashion Week line-up, many new opportunities have opened up for new and upcoming designers in the industry. You may have seen this brand starting to reappear in stores like Urban Outfitters, Saks, ASOS and a store not many people know of, Dolls Kill. It’s Juicy!

Juicy Couture is scheduled to make an appearance during the start of Fashion Week’s New York show on Feb. 8. Juicy Couture has had my attention since I bought my first sweater on Rodeo Drive when I was in seventh grade. It was the greatest moment of my life.

Juicy has recently started to make a comeback by collaborating with multiple popular clothing stores, one being UO x Juicy Couture. Juicy’s comeback would have never happened without being acquired by Authentic Brands Group in 2013. From there, they began to rebrand in 2015 and will debut pieces from the Juicy Couture Black Label and Juicy by Juicy Couture at this year’s Fashion Week. This is a big moment for everybody, including Juicy Couture.

On top of designers leaving and entering into the 2018 Fashion Week, so are trends. Being that it is still winter, and the weather probably won’t be warming up anytime soon, everyone still has time to pick up on the latest winter trends. Many celebrities of the fashion world have shown us what trends are still alive, changing throughout the seasons and are actually worth trying out.

One trend that won’t be leaving us anytime soon is the long, oversized fall and winter coat. Whether a puffer coat or not, an oversized coat adds just the right amount of chic and hipster to an outfit you need with a side of edginess to top it off. These two pictures show two different and unique styles of the oversized winter accessory. This coat may seem familiar from last year’s top trends.

During the 2017 Fall and Winter Fashion Weeks, we were introduced to the trend of the cropped and hip-length oversized puffer coat. The newest addition to this trend is the introduction of patterns. People everywhere are trying out this new trend of patterns that range from geometric lines to vintage floral.