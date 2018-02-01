BonaGivingDay returns to Bonaventure

Bona Giving Day offers alumni, friends and family a chance to show pride in St. Bonaventure University by contributing to the Bona Fund.

Feb. 8 is the third annual Bona Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising event organized by the advancement office.

Contributions to Bona Giving Day support the Bona Fund, a $2.5 million yearly supplement of unrestricted funds used for student financial aid and campus improvement.

The first year, Bona Giving Day was held in April, but last year it was scheduled to coincide with homecoming weekend.

“It was a more natural fit,” said Alan Riddle, annual giving development officer.

On Feb. 9, homecoming weekend officially commences with Bona Pride Day, celebrated by the entire campus community, and the advancement office will continue its celebration with the inaugural “Thank A Bonnie” day for current students.

According to Karen Heitzinger, director of annual giving, 96 percent of St. Bonaventure students receive financial aid, and all students can benefit from the Bona Fund.

“Every student benefits from all gifts, whether they’re using the Richter Center or viewing art in the Quick,” said Heitzinger. “All these opportunities they have were provided by donors.”

In the past two years, Bona Giving Day raised a record amount for the Bona Fund, and Heitzinger estimates over 4,000 alumni donate every year.

The goal for 2018 is 850 gifts. This will top last years’ accumulation of more than 800 gifts at an average of about $200.

Heitzinger said the purpose of counting gifts, and not dollar amounts, is to assure that anyone is able to support the school and to involve as many people as possible.

“Your $5 gift is just as important to us as your $500 gift,” said Heitzinger.

Bona Giving Day is run through Teamraiser, a site that allows alumni to create teams, interact and challenge each other to raise money. Riddle and Heitzinger said this campaign is different from normal initiatives because it involves some friendly competition and is more personal for donors.

Riddle said the hope is to foster competition between each chapter. Teamraiser features a live update of the amount raised. Last year, Riddle stayed until 11 p.m. to watch the last donations arrive.

“A good number of alumni were watching the results the same time I was,” said Riddle. “Our support is through the roof compared to other universities.”

The office will also be accepting checks dated or with a memo for Bona Giving Day and donor gifts over the phone.

On campus, there will be opportunities for current students to get involved in Bona Giving Day, as well.

A selfie scavenger hunt will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. across campus to bring awareness to philanthropy by highlighting seven gifts on campus. Students can post pictures on social media with #BonaGivingDay to earn a chance to win a Bona T-shirt, quilt and cold weather Bona gear.

The first five students to complete the scavenger hunt will get free french fries and free ice cream coupons to McDonald’s.

“It’s a great way to get involved and not worry about donating cash,” said Rachel Elser, the Bonathon manager.

Students can register for the scavenger hunt the day of in Café La Verna and receive more info about Bona Giving Day, or they can pre-register via email to Rachel Elser at relser@sbu.edu. The first 10 students to register get an extra chance for Bona gear.

The following day, to coincide with Bona Pride day, students will have a chance to thank all of the contributors for their gifts with “Thank A Bonnie” day.

The great room of the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry will have a table for students to write thank-you notes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Reilly Center and the Hickey Dining Hall will have frames and boards for students to write on and take photos for social media.

Riddle said the advancement office implemented this so alumni can see student appreciation.

There will be gift cards for students who participate. Students should look for “T.A.B.” tags around campus to take part in an Instagram contest.

“All this comes from donors, and we’re giving students the opportunity to thank the donors,” Riddle said.