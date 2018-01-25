Winter safety suggestion: “walk like a penguin”

By Leah McCluskey, News Assignment Editor

Sidewalks, parking lots and roadways have consistently been covered with a layer of hard-packed snow and ice during winter months at St. Bonaventure. Erik Seastedt, director of human resources, sent out an email on Jan. 16 to Bonaventure’s faculty and staff in reference to this issue.

The email warned students of the danger of slipping and falling; following Seastedt’s message was a link to a YouTube video titled “Winter Safety – Walk Like a Penguin.”

The clip instructed viewers to wear gloves, use a backpack to ensure their hands are capable of catching a fall and travel on designated walkways with boots or shoes meant for traction.

It also encouraged “walking like a penguin” with your feet pointed outward and arms extended out from your sides to maintain balance while shuffling slowly or taking small steps across icy areas.

“Our facility crews do a great job keeping our walks and roads as clear as possible, but anyone that lives in the North knows that it’s just not possible to stay ahead of winter at every moment,” Seastedt said. “We’d need a person manning every sidewalk on campus 24/7 on some particularly nasty days, and of course, that’s simply not realistic.”

There has only been one reported slip and fall accident this year, and it took place at 3 a.m.

Members of the student body added that, while there might only be one reported slip and fall to date, it’s a common occurrence on campus.

Mason Kelley, a freshman secondary education major, commented on this issue.

“People are constantly tracking snow and ice in and out of the stairwells, making it slippery even in the buildings. I fell inside my dorm,” said Kelley. “Something definitely needs to be done about it.”

Morgan Hoffman, a sophomore strategic communications major, also mentioned concerns.

“It is definitely unsafe,” Hoffman said. “Anyone with a physical disability—I was on crutches last year—can’t move on that stuff.”

A freshman education major, Justin Cyran, said walkways are very icy, and he slipped and fell walking into Robinson Hall.

Although it was recommended that students, faculty and staff travel like penguins while walking across campus, some students feel that it’s the university’s responsibility to maintain students’ safety on walkways.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous. Shovel the sidewalks,” Kelley said after seeing the video. “I am not walking like a penguin.”

Students believe that simply shoveling walkways would support safe travel.

“I have never actually seen anyone shoveling. That would definitely help,” Hoffman agreed.

The roads have become a concern, as well.

Christian Morales, a freshman health science major, said, “The roads are slushy, the tennis court parking lot lines cannot be seen, causing terrible park jobs, and the Robinson and Falconio halls circle is ice-covered and slippery.”

Seastedt finalized that the university’s approach to creating a safer campus community is through mindfulness.

“We are raising awareness that winter is a slippery time and are publishing proactive and catchy tips on how to avoid a fall,” he said.